EastEnders fans fear Ross visiting Joel will make things ‘ten times worse’ for Vicki

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Ross Marshall’s visit to Joel could have made things much worse for Vicki Fowler. With Joel locked up for his attack on Vicki, life has returned to relative normality on Albert Square.

Vicki received an upsetting update this week, learning that he plans on pleading not guilty to the attack. Reeling from this news, Vicki lashed out – resulting in her knocking out Chelsea’s date in an (accidental) attack in the launderette.

Ross, meanwhile, tried to make things right by visiting Joel at the detention centre.

Arriving at the detention centre, Ross found Joel bruised up and all the worse for wear. Sitting down to chat, he asked Joel to change his plea to guilty. After all, he had filmed himself beating up Vicki.

However, Joel was far from penitent. Hearing how Vicki had publicly confronted Damon, he launched into another cruel tirade about women and modern feminist.

Furthermore, he revealed he had no plans to change his plea. After all, he felt no guilt, so why should he plead guilty?

Frustrated, Ross stormed off. In doing so, fans think he could have just made things worse for Vicki…

Joel could escape assault charge, fans predict

Following this week’s scenes, EastEnders fans shared their fear that Ross had just handed Joel all the ammunition he needed against Vicki. Might Joel use her attack on Damon in his defence case?

“This is going to give Joel ammunition now to paint Vicki as the violent one in court,” wrote one fan on X.

“Ross as usual has just made things ten times worse for Vicky, now Joel can just say Vicky attacked him first,” said another.

“He just handed Joel ammunition to say that Vicki attacked him 1st. Whilst video is proof, it could give his lawyer a defence that Joel was a young boy who was provoked,” agreed a third.

“Why are you feeding Joel info? Argh Ross,” another echoed.

