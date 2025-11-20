Jean ‘exposed’ as Zoe’s tormentor in EastEnders… as her stalker strikes again next week

EastEnders seemed to reveal Jean to be Zoe Slater’s mysterious stalker tonight (Thursday, November 20), in the wake of yesterday’s barrel store attack. Discovering an incriminating item of jewellery at the scene of the crime, Alfie alerted Zoe to this fresh piece of evidence.

She immediately set out to confront Vicki, although it seemed as though another party had been behind the spray-painted threat.

Has Jean been stalking Zoe?

Zoe and the Slaters debated their next move (Credit: BBC)

Zoe confronted Vicki over her stalker threats

As the episode began, Alfie apologised to Zoe for doubting her. He then revealed that he’d found a paint-covered earring at the scene of the crime, which Zoe believed belonged to her stalker.

They paid Jack a visit instead, and asked him to look into the situation. However, Jack was no help, and demanded more substantial evidence before he’d help.

Outside, Jean got nasty with Zoe as she witnessed a tense exchange between her and Vicki – once again blaming her for driving Stacey out of Walford.

Still, convinced that Vicki was behind the threats, Zoe broke into Sharon’s place. Alas, she found nothing, and was caught in the act by Kathy, who marched her back to The Vic – where she reminded the family that Vicki had far bigger things to worry about than Zoe Slater.

Is Jean out to get Zoe? (Credit: BBC)

Jean incriminated herself in EastEnders tonight

Afterwards, a furious Alfie admonished Kat and Zoe for the break-in. All thoroughly out of ideas, they returned downstairs, clueless as to how to proceed.

Thankfully, they didn’t have to look far. Spotting the earring on the bar, Jean snatched it up. “Oh, where’d you find this?” she exclaimed. “I’ve been looking for it everywhere!”

Has Jean been behind Zoe’s torment?

Zoe struggles to get Kat and Alfie to believe her (Credit: BBC)

Is Jean stalking Zoe in EastEnders? What happens next

As the story continues next week, Zoe is convinced that she knows who’s been stalking her. But when a mystery number begins bombarding The Vic and the Slaters’ mobiles with numbers, Kat and Alfie struggle to get behind her theory.

Frustrated by her family, Zoe finds a shoulder to cry on in Anthony. The next day, she’s horrified when she receives a Christmas card with a menacing message inside.

Is Jean responsible for Zoe’s latest torment?

