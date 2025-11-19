Ross confronts Joel in early EastEnders release

WARNING: The below piece is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders, which is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now, but has yet to play on terrestrial television – as Ross confronts Joel behind bars.

Guilty dad Ross visits Joel at the detention centre in EastEnders today (Wednesday, November 19), following the news that he’s planning on pleading not guilty to his attack on Vicki. News of Joel’s planned not guilty plea left Vicki shocked, earlier this week – causing her to lash out in pain and anger.

And, as last night’s episode aired, Vicki took comfort in Zack’s arms, sharing a forbidden kiss. Ross is convinced to win Vicki back by making things right with Joel – but is it already too late?

Ross tries to do right by Vicki (Credit: BBC)

Ross confronts Joel in EastEnders tonight

As the story continues tonight, Ross reveals that he’s planning to see Joel. He arrives at the detention centre, where he’s shocked to see Joel sporting a black eye from a run-in with his fellow inmates.

As they sit down to talk, Ross tries to get Joel to change his mind about the not guilty plea. In an attempt to get through to Joel, Ross explains how badly Vicki has taken his attack upon her – and is still suffering in her trauma.

However, this has the opposite effect on Joel, who launches into another rant about Vicki and the state of women today.

Worse, Joel says that he’s not going to plead guilty – because he doesn’t feel guilty. Disgusted, Ross storms off, leaving Joel to his fate.

Can Ross win Vicki back? (Credit: BBC)

Ross plans to fight for his relationship

Back on Albert Square, Ross apologises to Vicki for failing Joel as a father. He tells her that he’s going to fight for their relationship, come what may.

Afterwards, he goes to see Harvey, who agrees to help him win Vicki back.

What does Ross have planned? And will Vicki agree to give Ross a second chance – or has her head been permanently turned by Zack?

Read more: Freddie Slater’s EastEnders exit ‘revealed’ in new spoilers