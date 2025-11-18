Freddie Slater’s EastEnders exit ‘revealed’ in new spoilers

Upcoming EastEnders spoilers have ‘revealed’ how Freddie Slater will exit the soap. This follows reports from earlier this year, in which it was revealed that actor Bobby Brazier would be stepping down from his role after three years.

While the BBC confirmed news of Freddie’s departure some time ago, things have been quiet since then – leaving viewers in the dark as to the exact circumstances of Freddie’s exit.

It now seems as though he won’t be going alone, with spoilers for next week hinting that he may go hand-in-hand with old flame Anna Knight.

Is this how it all ends for Freddie and Anna?

Zoe made it her mission to put Freddie and Anna together again (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Freddie and Anna exit plans

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Anna tells Freddie that she’s leaving to Walford to go travelling. Intrigued, he offers to go with her.

The next day, Gina registers her disapproval when she hears that Anna and Freddie are going travelling together.

Will Anna and Freddie leave Walford together?

Bobby Brazier has played Freddie Slater since 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Why is Bobby Brazier leaving EastEnders?

Back in June, an EastEnders rep revealed: “We can confirm that Bobby Brazier will be leaving EastEnders, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Meanwhile, a soap insider told The Sun: “Bosses had a meeting with Bobby only recently as they had a plan in mind for a storyline, and it just so ­happened that Bobby was also thinking that now was the right time to look for other opportunities outside the show.

“The timing of the decision worked for both, but his final scenes are not for a while yet. The character has had a great run, but the time is now right for Bobby to look for other opportunities, and for EastEnders to wave goodbye to Freddie Slater.”

This comes as Molly Rainford also prepares to depart the soap as Anna Knight. Of Anna’s exit, the BBC told RadioTimes.com: “We can confirm that Molly Rainford will be leaving EastEnders later this year, and we wish her all the best for the future.”

