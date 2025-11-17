What happens next as traumatised Vicki leaves a man for dead in EastEnders tonight

Traumatised Vicki Fowler was backed into a corner in EastEnders tonight (Monday, November 17), lashing out in a violent confrontation with a man. This came after Vicki was the recipient of some bad news about Joel, learning that he’s pleading not guilty to his attack upon her.

Heading to The Vic to unwind, Vicki crossed path with Chelsea’s date, Damon. And, after publicly humiliating him, she knocked Damon to the floor, unconscious.

Here’s what happens after the events of EastEnders tonight.

Vicki’s day just kept getting worse (Credit: BBC)

Joel continued to torment Vicki in EastEnders tonight

As the episode began, Vicki was still feeling raw about the events of last week. As she chatted with Kat, she received a message from her victim liaison officer, who wanted to meet with news about her case.

Sadly, it wasn’t good news. She and Zack met with her case worker, who informed her that Joel was pleading not guilty to the attack. Hoping to distract herself, Vicki agreed to attend quiz night at The Vic.

Vicki cornered Damon in the launderette (Credit: BBC)

Danger for Vicki in EastEnders tonight

Vicki arrived at the quiz, where Chelsea was flirting with flashy Damon. In spite of the day’s news, she agreed to join Ross on his quiz team, momentarily setting aside their differences.

Vicki’s good mood didn’t last long though, rankling at the sight of smarmy Damon at the bar. Taking issue with Damon’s attempt to get Chelsea drunk, she already had it in for him when she overheard him on the phone with his wife.

She made a big show of publicly exposing him, although didn’t quite get the reaction she’d expected – Chelsea already knew, and didn’t take kindly to Vicki’s meddling.

Vicki stormed outside, where another confrontation ensued at McClunky’s. As a worried Zack left The Vic in search of Vicki, she followed Damon across the Square to the launderette, where he continued to get nasty.

And, as he got up in her space, she gave him a shove. Caught off-balance, Damon fell, smashing his head on the way down.

What has Vicki done?

Things heat up between Vicki and Zack (Credit: BBC)

Traumatised Vicki shares a kiss with Zack

Zack arrives on the scene in EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow, coming to Vicki’s aid. He takes her back home, where the pair share a heart-to-heart about her trauma over Joel’s attack.

As they cosy up on the sofa, Zack and Vicki share a kiss. Kathy is shocked when she walks in to find Vicki and Zack in each other’s arms.

Begging her not to tell Sharon, the pair insist that their snog was but a moment of madness, and won’t happen again.

Will Kathy agree to keep quiet?

