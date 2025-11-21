Jean Slater revealed as Zoe’s stalker… but fans aren’t buying it

Jean Slater was revealed to be Zoe’s mystery stalker in EastEnders yesterday (Thursday, November 20) after apparently leaving a crucial piece of evidence at the scene of her latest crime. Someone had spray-painted an ominous message (“you will pay”) on the barrel store door.

And, as Alfie found an earring on the floor, all fingers pointed to Jean as the episode ended. That’s Vicki off the hook then, in spite of Zoe’s adamance that she’s been behind all her recent troubles.

However, after a foiled break-in, Zoe and the Slaters soon realised that Vicki might be innocent after all. The real culprit, it seemed, was one far closer to home… Jean Slater, who claimed the incriminating earring as her own.

Was it Jean all along?

Jean says the earring was hers (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans cry ‘red herring’ as Zoe’s stalker revealed

As last night’s scenes aired, fans took to social media to share their dismay. And few were buying the soap’s explanation that Jean’s been stalking Zoe – even if she does have motive. Or at least, she thinks she does.

“It’s not Jean. That’s a red herring,” one viewer commented.

Another echoed: “It would be too obvious for Jean?”

“Yeah I knew straight away it was a red herring. Maybe it was Stacey’s and Jean was looking for it. Jean definitely isn’t capable of the threats against Zoe and Zoe is clutching at straws at this point,” a third agreed.

Could it really be Jean?

Zoe is determined to unmask her stalker (Credit: BBC)

More stalker terror for Zoe in EastEnders next week

As the story continues next week, a mystery caller begins phoning The Vic and the Slater family’s mobiles. Zoe thinks she knows who’s responsible, but struggles to get Kat and Alfie to believe her.

Frustrated, she finds a shoulder to cry on with Anthony.

Later, she returns home to find a Christmas card from her stalker waiting. Inside, another menacing message…

Was Jean behind this latest threat? Or does another figure lurk in the shadows, waiting to strike?

