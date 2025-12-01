What happens next as Jean confessed to targeting Zoe in EastEnders tonight

Jean Slater confessed to being Zoe’s tormentor in EastEnders tonight (Monday, December 1), as she unveiled a chilling message in the window of The Queen Vic. With the residents of Walford gathered for the Christmas lights switch-on, Jean struck… leaving Zoe more rattled than ever.

Returning home, Zoe found evidence that Tommy had been responsible. However, it was really Jean, who admitted everything to Lily downstairs.

Here’s what happened in EastEnders tonight.

Zoe was shocked as her stalker sent another terrible message (Credit: BBC)

A sinister message in EastEnders tonight

Things remained tense with the Slaters, between Zoe’s menacing Christmas card last week, and Freddie’s decision to leave Walford with Anna. Kat tried to keep the peace, but a frazzled Jean continued to snipe and take potshots at Zoe.

As Zoe confronted Anthony over her suspicion that he’d sent the card, Kat tried to get Jean to back off. However, she may have only succeeded in making things worse, suggesting that her current torment had Zoe on the verge of leaving town as it was.

Later, as he returned home with Lily, Kat tried to enlist Tommy’s help with everything that was going on. He was clearly hiding something though, and refused to lend a hand with the lights switch-on, before storming off in a huff. Lily, meanwhile, was worried for Jean, fearing that she’d been pushing herself too hard in preparing for Freddie and Anna’s goodbye party.

Between Howie’s proposal to Kim, and Lily and Freddie’s farewell celebrations, the residents of Walford were feeling festive. However, the good mood didn’t last long.

And, as Elaine switched the lights on, all eyes turned to The Vic, where another message had lit up in the upstairs window. ‘DIE,’ it read menacingly.

It was Jean (Credit: BBC)

Jean confessed to targeting Zoe in EastEnders tonight

Upstairs in The Vic, a terrified Zoe was packing her things when she happened across Tommy’s rucksack – finding packaging for the lights inside his bag. Horrified, she accused Tommy of stalking her, just as Kat and Alfie walked in.

Meanwhile, downstairs, Lily made an accusation of her own – confronting her over what had happened. “I want her out of our lives. Gone,” Jean admitted.

Was Jean behind it all?

Zoe takes out her frustration on those around her (Credit: BBC)

Zoe turns to Anthony when she’s kicked out tomorrow

As the story continues tomorrow (Tuesday, December 2), Tommy denies having anything to do with Zoe’s stalking. After raging at her family, Zoe returns downstairs, where a huge argument erupts between her and Vicki.

Kat is forced to step in, kicking Zoe out. She seeks refuge at the Trueman household, where Anthony invites her to stay.

Read more: EastEnders star Shaun Williamson reveals ‘heartbreaking’ reason he’s returning to the soap