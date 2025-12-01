As accusations fly, Zoe’s stalker is finally unmasked in early EastEnders release

WARNING: The below piece is full of advance spoilers for EastEnders today, which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer already, but has yet to air on BBC One – as the identity of Zoe’s stalker is finally revealed.

The identity of Zoe’s stalker is seemingly revealed in EastEnders today (Monday, December 1), after striking again with another chilling message. After sending Zoe a threatening Christmas card last week, Zoe’s mystery tormentor issues another horrible message tonight, at the Christmas lights switch-on.

Horrified, Zoe returns home, where she discovers evidence that Tommy could be behind all of her recent troubles. But, as a vicious confrontation takes place, the real perpetrator is revealed.

But is all as it seems? Has EastEnders revealed the identity of Zoe’s stalker?

Zoe’s stalker strikes again in EastEnders tonight

Kat remains worried about Zoe following the events of last week. She tries to ease tensions between Zoe and Jean, but the pair are at each other’s throats – and Jean’s behaviour only worsens as she prepares for Freddie and Anna’s leaving do.

Meanwhile, having grown supicious after his reaction to her rejection last week, Zoe suggests that Anthony might have been responsible for the card. Outraged, he denies having anything to do with this latest threat.

Later, the family gather in Albert Square for the Christmas lights switch-on. As Elaine delivers a heartfelt speech in Freddie and Anna’s honour, Howie gets down on one knee to propose to Kim.

However, the mood is soon spoiled when the lights come on – revealing a horrifying message in the window of The Vic. Has Zoe’s stalker struck again?

Zoe confronts Tommy

Zoe is horrified to look up at the window of The Queen Vic, where a set of Christmas lights spell out the word ‘DIE,’ in all-capitals.

She returns home, and begins packing her bags to flee. But, as she grabs Tommy’s rucksack, she can’t help but see what’s inside – packaging for the lights. She accuses him of stalking her, just as Kat and Alfie walk in.

Meanwhile, downstairs, Lily has grown suspicious of Jean due to her behaviour throughout the day. Noting how she was missing when the lights came on, Lily accuses her of stalking Zoe.

“Fine!” Jean snaps. “It was me! I want her out of our lives. Gone.”

