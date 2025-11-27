As Zoe’s stalker strikes again in EastEnders tonight, a new suspect emerges when Tommy is accused next week

Zoe’s mysterious stalker struck again in EastEnders tonight (Thursday, November 27), issuing a chilling message in the shape of a menacing Christmas card. This came as Zoe attempted to let Anthony down gently, after spending the night together.

Furious at being used, Anthony stormed off. Hours later, Zoe took delivery of the ominous Christmas card.

A coincidence, or is Anthony behind Zoe’s torment?

Here’s what happened in tonight’s EastEnders – and what to expect from the soap next week.

Anthony was devastated when Zoe refused to see him again (Credit: BBC)

Zoe received a poison pen card as she spurned Anthony’s advances

As the episode began, Zoe left the Trueman household, having spent the night in Anthony’s bed. He was thrilled – but had some tough questions to answer when Patrick and Yolande confronted him over what he’d been up to.

He reassured them that his thing was Zoe wasn’t just a fling. With his marriage now effectively over, he was looking to Zoe as his future.

Meanwhile, at The Vic, Kat warned Zoe that Anthony might be looking for a serious relationship. Realising how smitten Anthony was, Zoe informed him that last night had been a mistake, and she wasn’t looking for anything more serious.

He was left devastated when Zoe rejected his suggestion of a second date, and stormed off, furious at being used.

That evening, Alfie found a Christmas card addressed to Zoe, by the back door of The Vic. Realising it was probably her stalker again, Zoe opened it up to see that it was full of candid pictures of her.

Inside, another menacing message loomed. “THIS ISN’T OVER… YET!” it threatened.

Another threat from broken-hearted Anthony? More spite from Jean? Or is Zoe’s stalker somebody we haven’t even considered?

It’s not looking good for Tommy (Credit: BBC)

Tommy accused of being Zoe’s stalker in EastEnders spoilers

Zoe’s stalker saga continues in EastEnders spoilers next week, when her tormentor strikes again at the Walford Christmas lights switch-on. She and the residents of Albert Square are gathered for the festive occasion when a menacing message is unveiled in the window of the pub.

Rattled, Zoe returns home, where she discovers a damning piece of evidence in Tommy’s rucksack. She accuses Tommy of stalking her, leading to a massive row between the family.

But was Tommy really responsible for all Zoe’s torment?

