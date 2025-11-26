EastEnders fans convinced Anthony is stalking Zoe as they fall into bed together

Fans of EastEnders have become convinced that Anthony Trueman is Zoe Slater’s stalker after tonight’s episode – as the former lovers gave into temptation and fell into bed together. Frustrated with her family’s lack of support, Zoe turned to Anthony in her time of need.

And, as they unwound after a stressful day, things soon heated up, and they took it to the bedroom. However, Anthony’s ‘creepy’ behaviour elsewhere in the episode gave fans some cause for concern.

Was it Anthony all along?

Anthony’s still hung up on his ex (Credit: BBC)

Desperate Zoe turned to Anthony as her torment continued

Zoe and the family were frazzled after spending the night on the receiving end from nuisance calls from a mystery caller. Zoe was determined to confront Jean over the calls, which she did, after talking with supportive Anthony.

It didn’t exactly go as planned though, and Zoe only succeeded in making things worse between herself and Jean, who now blamed Zoe for driving Freddie away from Walford too.

Meanwhile, Anthony was sitting in the dark, looking at pictures of his old flame when she called. He jumped at the opportunity for time with Zoe when they called, and the pair shared a bottle of wine later, at the Trueman household.

“You’re the only one that’s kind to me,” Zoe said, as she led him upstairs, to the bedroom.

Is Zoe making a huge mistake?

Zoe and Anthony rekindled their romance (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Anthony is stalking Zoe

In the wake of tonight’s episode, fans shared their thoughts on what these developments meant to Zoe. This – combined with his mysterious phone calls last month – was all the confirmation viewers needed that he’s her stalker.

“Anthony is dangerous?!!! exclaimed one fan on X.

Another asked: “Is Anthony Zoe’s stalker? Or is it too obvious taking into account he made out for Zoe’s family that she was having some form of psychotic break?”

“Can we agree that Zoe’s stalker is Anthony,” said a third.

“Anthony is Zoe’s stalker, made me sick so much,” echoed another.

Is Zoe falling for Anthony’s sick game? Or is his social media stalking but a (very strange) coincidence.

