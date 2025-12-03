The explosive fallout for Anthony revealed as he exposes Howie’s lies in EastEnders

Anthony Trueman laid Howie Danes’ secrets bare in EastEnders tonight (Wednesday, December 3), in an explosive showdown for the two men. This came after Howie learned that Anthony is a ‘danger’ to women yesterday, and confronted his rival.

At a stalemate, Anthony agreed to keep quiet about the theft of Penny’s ring, but it was clear that their arrangement was a tentative one.

And, as Howie let slip about Anthony’s wrongdoing, a vengeful Anthony was determined to make Howie suffer.

Here’s what happens next.

Howie revealed what Anthony’s been hiding to a stunned Kim (Credit: BBC)

Howie revealed Anthony Trueman’s secret in EastEnders tonight

Following yesterday’s proposal, Kim was excited to begin planning her engagement party. With Jack and Denise back from their mini-break, she set the family to work getting everything read.

However, it soon became clear that Howie and Anthony were bickering about something. And, once Anthony had left the house, she demanded to know what her husband-to-be was hiding.

Howie revealed that he’d spoken to Anthony’s wife, Sophie, and shared what she’d told him. While she promised to keep quiet about the restraining order, she immediately stormed across to confront Anthony at the surgery.

He insisted that Sophie was lying about his behaviour, to keep him from the kids. He begged Kim not to tell Patrick, and insisted he’d tell his father himself.

Fuming at double-crossing Howie, Anthony plotted to expose him at the engagement party.

Anthony let Howie have both barrels (Credit: BBC)

An ugly revelation

Afterwards, Anthony bumped into Oscar in the café. And, after learning that Oscar had some surprising dirt on Howie, he returned home, ready to share his news.

Smugly approaching Howie, Anthony revealed that he knew all about how he’d blackmailed the Branning siblings after Patrick’s attack – and was ready to tell all. But, after overhearing Denzel speak of how happy he was for his dad and Kim, Anthony began to have second thoughts.

He was prepared to be ready to let bygones be bygones, but it was ultimately a speech from Patrick which pushed him over the edge. Hackles rising at Patrick describing Howie as being ‘like a son,’ Anthony exploded, exposing Howie as a ‘blackmailing, two-faced, thieving little weasel.’

Ouch. But what happens next?

The family soon wonder how Anthony knew about Howie’s secret (Credit: BBC)

Anthony comes under fire in EastEnders spoilers tomorrow

In EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow, the Truemans react to Anthony’s shocked bombshell. And, as they turn on Howie for his blackmail and jewellery theft, Patrick wonders how long his son has known about Howie.

Then, when next week’s episodes begin, Kim drowns her sorrows after having called off the engagement.

Yolande accepts Kim’s drunken offer to sell her car for a Christmas raffle, although Kim soon regrets her decision when she sobers up. Meanwhile, as news of Anthony’s past spreads, he admonishes his dad for speaking to Sophie, while Kat warns him to stay away from Zoe.

Read more: EastEnders star James Bye weighs in on ‘unfair’ Strictly ‘advantage’ row