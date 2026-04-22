WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, currently streaming on BBC iPlayer and yet to air on BBC One and sees a huge addicent play out

EastEnders viewers have been left reeling after a jaw-dropping car crash threw several Walford favourites into life-threatening danger.

In dramatic scenes that came out of nowhere for many watching at home, Max, Cindy, baby Jimmy, Priya, Ravi, Nugget and Avani all found themselves caught up in a terrifying smash that could change everything.

Priya steals a car from the car lot to get Ravi to the hospital, but causes a crash in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Priya struggles with Ravi’s spiralling health

The terrifying accident happens after Priya struggles to escape Ravi, who is trying to keep her and the kids locked in their flat.

He is adamant that he needs his family indoors where he can keep an eye on them. But with the truth that he was the one who attacked Nugget now out in the open, the atmosphere is intense.

Priya can tell Nugget and Avani are struggling to cope with the enormity of what is unfolding. She wants them to go to Suki’s, but Ravi won’t listen.

Max and Cindy are caught in the EastEnders crash (Credit: BBC)

Car crash horror in EastEnders

Eventually, Priya comes up with a plan. She lies to Ravi that she is going to get them out of Walford and away from danger, but secretly plots to take Ravi to the hospital. She borrows a car from the car lot and narrowly avoids being stopped by Peter.

But while she is driving away from the Square, Ravi sees a sign for the hospital and works out where they are really heading.

As he starts to lash out, Nugget has a seizure. Priya takes her eyes off the road before losing control of the car.

Soon Priya crashes into an oncoming vehicle… which happens to have Max and Cindy inside, along with baby Jimmy.

The pair are on their way back from taking Jimmy to a settling-in session at his new nursery when disaster strikes.

Having just got off the phone with Peter, who is calling after seeing Priya take a car from work, Max and Cindy are flirting as they drive along.

But Priya’s car swerves onto their side of the road, causing a huge collision, which sends Max and Cindy’s car spinning through the air.

Will anyone make it out alive? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are left speechless by the crash

Fans were stunned by the crash, which took everyone by surprise. Although it had been hinted at in spoilers, no one was quite prepared for how dramatic the stunt was…

“Today’s final scene was EPIC! I don’t think we’ve had a stunt like that for a while,” praised one fan on X. Another agreed: “THE END OF THE EPISODEEEE WOAHHHH…”

A third fan added: “EastEnders just knocking out a stunt like that on a random Wednesday. Stunning, just stunning!”