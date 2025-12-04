Is Sam stalking Zoe? As she returns to EastEnders, a shock reunion unfolds next week

Prodigal daughter Sam Mitchell arrived back on Albert Square in EastEnders tonight (Thursday, November 4), returning to glare at Zoe Slater from the shadows. This came as Zoe learned about the restraining order Anthony’s ex-wife had taken out on him, and sought refuge at Lauren’s place.

Is Sam the one who’s been stalking Zoe? Here’s what happened tonight… and what happens next week.

Lauren and Zoe bonded (Credit: BBC)

Howie and Kim in tatters as Zoe takes refuge with Lauren

After Anthony’s revelation last night, Kim ordered a guilty Howie to leave. All eyes then fell on Anthony, as Patrick and the family wondered exactly how long Anthony had known about Howie’s crimes… and why he’d chose to expose him the way he did.

As Kim revealed Anthony’s own dirty secret, Howie stormed over to see Lauren. She’d been sharing a cup of tea with new best pal Zoe, who overheard as Howie accused her of dropping him in it about the blackmail.

Before leaving, he then told Zoe about Anthony’s restraining order from his wife. As his day went from bad to worse, Howie found himself on the receiving end of Denzel and Yolande’s disappointment, before Anthony sidled up to rub salt in the wound.

Elsewhere, Anthony caught up with Patrick where they discussed the days events. Anthony swore that Sophie had lied about the behaviour which earned him a restraining order – a claim which Patrick seemed to buy, for now at least.

Meanwhile, Howie returned to see Kim, and begged for a second chance. Realising that he hadn’t changed since they first met, all those years ago, she ended the relationship.

Sam Mitchell has returned (Credit: BBC)

Sam Mitchell spied on Zoe from the shadows

After leaving The Vic with Lauren, Zoe gladly accepted her offer of a place to stay. The two women headed home, not noticing a figure watching them from afar.

And it was none other than Sam Mitchell, who emerged from the shadows where she’d been lurking ominously.

Is Sam Zoe’s stalker?

Zoe suspects Sam is behind her torment (Credit: BBC)

Robbing Phil, Zoe confrontation and cancer fears: what comes next as Sam Mitchell returns to EastEnders

Sam wastes little time in stirring up trouble in EastEnders spoilers for next week – sneaking into brother Phil’s place to steal his cash. She finds Nigel there, but he lets her take the money after mistaking her for Clare.

As she leaves, she’s spotted by Zoe – who accuses her of being her tormentor. Meanwhile, Phil is on the warpath, assuming from Nigel’s description that it was Nicola who stole his cash.

However, she soon realises it was Sam when he spots her talking with Kat outside The Vic. Sam manages to give her brother the slip, arranging to meet with Ricky Jr. at McClunky’s.

Learning that Sam is back, Jack intercepts, and demands to know what she wants. Sam’s forced to divulge a shocking secret about her health. Jack is blindsided, and not happy when he discovers that she’s not seen a doctor yet.

Can Jack and the family convince Sam to get help?

