EastEnders spoilers for December 15-18: Max and Linda are back, Zoe’s trapped in a house fire, and the truth about Jasmine is revealed

Max Branning and Linda Carter return to Walford in EastEnders spoilers for next week, arriving back on Albert Square just as a devastating blaze rips through one family home. And, with Zoe and Oscar trapped inside, lives are left hanging in the balance.

Oscar’s fresh danger comes as Jasmine also returns to Walford after her attack on Cindy… and questions regarding her past with the Fords are finally answered.

Meanwhile, Kat vows to support Jean in her time of need, Phil worries about Nigel, and Billy and Honey try to support ailing Harry.

All these EastEnders spoilers and more below.

Jasmine returns to Albert Square (Credit: BBC)

1. Jasmine’s Ford connection finally revealed in EastEnders spoilers

As Lauren and Peter plan for Jimmy’s christening, the family is shocked by the arrival of Oscar… who has Jasmine with him. Ian immediately calls the police, while a terrified Cindy runs away.

As the police question Jasmine over her past, she reveals her connection to the Fords. Later, after continuing to push Oscar away, he ends their relationship.

Are Jasmine and Oscar over for good?

Lauren worries that Peter is onto her (Credit: BBC)

2. Lauren’s in danger of being found out

Lauren continues to lie about the stolen charity money to oblivious Peter. Worrying that she’s going to be found out, she pressures Ian, who reassures her that he has everything in hand.

However, she gets a nasty shock when Peter reveals that he thinks the cash has been stolen.

Will Peter realise that Lauren took the money?

Jean’s not holding up well (Credit: BBC)

3. Kat and the Slaters worry about Jean in EastEnders spoilers

Lily continues to struggle with Jean, who has shut herself away. Growing suspicious after talking to Lily, Kat and Alfie are horrified to find the house in disarray.

When Lily shares how badly Jean is coping, Kat is left stunned by an admission from Jean about recent events, and vows to support struggling Jean.

Later, she makes an unlikely ally in her quest to help Zoe, but is blindsided by a shocking discovery. Will she realise that Jean was behind the sinister Christmas message?

Linda gets more than she bargained for when she comes home (Credit: BBC)

4. Linda returns as Peacock Palace opens its doors

As the residents gather to celebrate the grand opening of Peacock Palace, Elaine and the family get a shock when Linda returns from her cruise.

Later, Linda’s given food for thought following an unexpected conversation with Sam.

Zoe’s trapped in a terrible blaze (Credit: BBC)

5. Zoe and Oscar in danger as a fire breaks out

The locals are left shaken when a fire breaks out at No.25. With Zoe trapped inside, Oscar rushes in to rescue her.

However, there’s another surprise in store when Max Branning arrives on the Square.

Max wastes little time in reigniting old feuds (Credit: BBC)

6. Max is on the warpath

In the wake of the fire, Max waits by Oscar’s bedside. He soon grows suspicious of Ian and Lauren’s shifty behaviour.

Back on Albert Square, Linda is horrified when she sees Max after five years apart. With the truth about Annie’s parentage looming, Linda and Max meet at The Albert for a drink.

Later, Ian shares his suspicions about Ian with Jack – and makes a scene at The Vic. Then, as his week of reunions continues, he comes face-to-face with Zoe again.

As all eyes turn on Lauren after the events of the week, Max steps up to support his daughter.

Sam awaits news of her biopsy (Credit: BBC)

7. Sam waits for results in EastEnders spoilers

Phil supports Sam as she attends a hospital appointment over her breast cancer fears. Later, she tells Zack that she’s waiting for biopsy results to hear whether she has breast cancer.

Nigel’s sad decline continues (Credit: BBC)

8. Phil worries about Nigel in EastEnders spoilers

With filming on Nigel’s film underway, Julie books Nigel a GP appointment. However, Phil isn’t happy, and hides certain details of Nigel’s symptoms from the doctor.

Later, Nigel is worried when he makes a discovery.

What’s Anthony hiding? (Credit: BBC)

9. Anthony’s behaviour sparks concern

Patrick, Yolande and Chelsea worry about Anthony when there’s a sudden shift in his behaviour.

What’s Anthony hiding?

Jasmine visits Oscar in hospital (Credit: BBC)

10. Jasmine tries to make amends in EastEnders spoilers

Following the fire, Jasmine attempts to extend an olive branch to Oscar. Later, she gets some words of advice from an unlikely ally.

Can she win Oscar over?

Billy and Honey try to support Harry (Credit: BBC)

11. Honey and Billy are there for Harry in EastEnders spoilers

Billy and Honey try to support Nicola and Harry after everything that’s happened.

