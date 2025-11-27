Lauren confronted over charity theft in advance EastEnders release

WARNING: The below piece is full of spoilers for EastEnders tonight, which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now, but has yet to play on terrestrial television – as Lauren Branning is confronted over stealing from the charity fund.

Lauren stole from a charity in last night’s EastEnders, sending £3000 to a phony doctor who claimed he could help baby Jimmy. Growing desperate after an incident at The Vic, Lauren used the fundraiser money to pay for his initial tests.

However, she soon realised that she’d been conned when the doctor disconnected his number, leaving her high and dry.

What has Lauren done? And will she come clean when she’s confronted over her plans for the treatment?

Lauren realises that she’s been scammed (Credit: BBC)

Lauren confronted over surgery scam in EastEnders today

Following the events of last night, Lauren is terrified that she’s been conned. Hoping to ease her nerves, she asks Anthony whether the treatment is legitimate.

Her heart sinks when he tells her that the doctor sounds dodgy, leaving her more convinced than ever that she’s been scammed. And, after a worker from the charity turns up at the door to thank her, the gravity of what she’s done begins to sink in.

Meanwhile, Ian also starts to worry when Cindy tells him that she’s spoken to Lauren about the treatment. He goes to see Lauren, and begs her not to send the doctor any money.

He’s horrified when she admits that she already sent the cash. Ian is appalled to realise that she’s stolen the charity money to fund a non-existent treatment, but reluctantly agrees to stay quiet.

But how long can Lauren hide her guilty secret?

Will Ian keep quiet about Lauren’s theft? (Credit: BBC)

Lauren and Ian are hiding a secret in next week’s spoilers

This storyline continues next week, when Ian tries to support Lauren over the situation. They’re nearly caught out when Peter walks in, finding Ian and Lauren deep in conversation.

Covering for what she’s done, Lauren makes up a lie. But will Peter catch on to Lauren’s secret? And how will she get the charity money back?

