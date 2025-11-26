Jasmine’s revenge scheme ‘rumbled’ as EastEnders fans figure out who she’s really after

EastEnders fans think they’ve ‘worked out’ who Jasmine Fisher wants revenge against… and it’s not Cindy Beale. Or at least, not that one.

This comes after Jasmine threw Cindy down a flight of stairs on Monday, leaving her for dead. Cindy pulled though and is expected to make a full recovery, but we’re still left wondering what her game might be.

A new EastEnders fan theory has emerged, with viewers wondering if Jasmine might actually be targeting the other Cindy.

Cindy’s life hung in the balance after Jasmine attacked (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine seeking revenge against the wrong Cindy, EastEnders fans predict

As last night’s dramatic scenes aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. And, as fans wondered what Jasmine might be playing at, an all-new theory emerged.

Could Jasmine actually be out to get Cindy’s daughter instead?

“It’s not Cindy she wants revenge on its Cindy JR. She asked about Cindy kids,” wrote one fan on Reddit. “She looked at Cindy medical files to see any relation. She told Cindy she was older then she expected when they frist [sic] saw each other.”

“Wait this is actually a decent theory,” said another.

“Yes very good theory,” agreed a third.

A fourth echoed: “Nice theory! Like it.”

Is Jasmine actually out to get Cindy’s daughter? And, if so, to what purpose?

Is all this about Cindy’s daughter, Cindy Jr? (Credit: BBC)

Who was Cindy Jr. on EastEnders?

Cindy Jr. was the daughter of Cindy Beale and her ex-fiancé, Nick Holland. With Nick leaving Walford after learning how Cindy had tried to kill Ian, Cindy Jr. was left all alone when her mum apparently died during childbirth.

She was subsequently raised by Ian in the absence of both parents, before leaving Walford in 2015, for a new life in Germany with boyfriend Liam Butcher.

She did reach out to her mum in a reconciliatory text message in 2023, though, sparking speculation that she might one day return.

