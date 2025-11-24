As Jasmine attacks Cindy, she covers her tracks in EastEnders tomorrow

Mysterious Jasmine left Cindy fighting for her life in tonight’s EastEnders (Monday, November 24), throwing her down a flight of stairs as questions continue to grow about her unknown past. With Cindy and Lauren growing suspicious about their new house-guest, the pair tracked down her mother.

They were shocked to hear of Jasmine’s violent temperament, leaving Cindy in fear that the Ford crime family had returned to haunt her. She confronted Jasmine at The Albert – where she got more than she bargained for when Jasmine pushed her down the steps.

Has Jasmine killed Cindy?

Cindy realised that Jasmine is hiding something (Credit: BBC)

Questions grew over Jasmine’s past

After a letter from HMRC, Cindy began to realise that Jasmine was hiding something. Back home, she vented her suspicions to Peter, Lauren and the family, who reassured her that everything was (probably) fine.

Frustrated, Cindy snuck into Jasmine’s room and began digging through the contents of her bag. Jasmine was shocked to catch Cindy red-handed – and bonded with Lauren over this latest show of Cindy Beale meddling.

However, Lauren also grew suspicious when Jasmine accidentally dropped Anthony’s surgery keys. Getting the full story from Oscar about the surgery break-in, a furious Lauren ordered Jasmine to pack her bags and leave.

What has Jasmine done? (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine attacked Cindy in EastEnders tonight

Cindy was sharing her suspicions about Jasmine with Elaine when Nigel interjected – revealing what he’d heard Jasmine say about wanting revenge against a certain someone.

Back home, she found Lauren with Jasmine’s phone. Determined to find out more about Oscar’s new woman, the pair used it to call Jasmine’s mother, Anita.

They met with Anita soon afterwards, who explained how she’d been on holiday when Jasmine was in hospital. Jasmine has a dark side, Anita revealed, and was about to go into details on her ex-husband’s dangerous family when she stopped herself, leaving abruptly.

Fearing that the Ford crime family had reared their head again, Cindy called her handler for help. Meanwhile, Lauren returned home, to talk about everything that had happened with Jasmine.

Giving the pair some space, Jasmine headed to The Albert, where she ran into Cindy outside. Climbing the stairs to talk to Jasmine, Cindy revealed that she’d spoken to her mum. Furious, Jasmine shoved Cindy, pushing her down the steps onto the unforgiving concrete below.

Standing over Cindy’s lifeless body, Jasmine then fled.

Oscar stumbles across Cindy’s unconscious body (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine lies about the attack in EastEnders tomorrow

In EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow (Tuesday, November 25), a tunned Oscar finds Cindy’s lifeless body. After raising the alarm, he questions Jasmine over whether she had anything to do with the attack.

She denies being behind Cindy’s fall, and, as Oscar’s suspicions grow, makes up a huge lie.

Will Oscar believe Jasmine’s tall tales? And will Cindy pull through after the attack?

