Early iPlayer release reveals enigmatic Jasmine’s true motives

The mysterious ulterior motive of Jasmine Fisher is revealed in EastEnders tonight (Tuesday, October 21) as she fights for her life. This comes in the aftermath of a terrible car crash which left both Jasmine and Gina’s lives hanging in the balance.

Having stolen his car back for a drive, Nigel became overwhelmed and crashed into Jasmine and Gina. As the episode ended, a shocked Nigel looked out upon the chaos he’d caused.

And, in today’s fallout, Jasmine reveals a curious clue to her past…

Jasmine reveals a clue to her past in EastEnders spoilers

As tonight’s episode continues, Nigel is shocked by what he’s done. Meanwhile, on the street, Jasmine regains consciousness long enough to call an ambulance.

“She’s ruined everything. She needs to pay for what she did,” Jasmine groans as Nigel rushes over, before passing out again.

With Jasmine and Gina unconscious, panicking Nigel answers a call from Julie. She rushes to Nigel’s side, and quickly brings him home, abandoning Gina, Jasmine and the car.

At home, she tries to convince Nigel that all is well. Meanwhile, Oscar and George arrive on the scene to find paramedics tending to Gina and Jasmine.

George and Oscar accompany them both to the hospital… where Oscar soon finds himself questioning Jasmine’s past.

Secretive Jasmine arouses Oscar’s suspicions

As Jasmine lies unconscious in hospital, Oscar stands vigil. He questions Jasmine’s Doctor whether they’ve told her family – specifically her mum – about the accident.

He’s surprised when the Doctor tells him that they have spoken to Jasmine’s mum. Jasmine, however, told her not to bother coming.

This piques Oscar’s suspicions, as he wonders why Jasmine wouldn’t want her mum at her side. What is Jasmine hiding? And could this be confirmation of the persistent rumour that she’s a relative of Jackie Ford? Seeking revenge against Cindy for her turning informant, perhaps?

Who do you think Jasmine is?

