Another clue to Jasmine’s past emerges in early iPlayer release

WARNING: This piece is full of spoilers for tonight’s episode of EastEnders, which is streaming now on BBC iPlayer, but has not yet aired on BBC One – as another clue to mysterious Jasmine Fisher’s past makes itself known.

With speculation growing as to who Jasmine Fisher is and what she wants, another clue emerges in EastEnders today (Wednesday, October 20). This comes in the wake of Nigel’s car crash, which left Jasmine and Gina fighting for their lives.

As Jasmine drifted in and out of consciousness, Jasmine had offered a glimpse into her true motives. “She’s ruined everything,” she groaned, as Nigel looked on. “She needs to pay for what she did.”

Later, at the hospital, Oscar then grew suspicious when he learned that Jasmine had told her mother not to visit. What’s Jasmine’s big secret?

Nigel knocked Jasmine down with his car (Credit: BBC)

Early EastEnders release shares another clue to Jasmine Fisher’s secret

In the aftermath of the crash, Nigel visits Jasmine in hospital. Trying to learn whether he’d been responsible for the accident, he questions her over what she said.

Jasmine lies and tells Nigel that he hadn’t been at the scene of the accident. She then becomes angry, and tells him to leave.

Later, Oscar grows suspicious when he finds a fruit basket in her room. When he asks Jasmine why she told her mum to stay away, she tells him that her mother lives abroad.

She then orders Oscar out of the room too. Once he’s gone, she opens the card from within the fruit basket.

“Rest up and get well soon,” the card reads in all-caps. “We need you on top form.”

Who’s Jasmine working for? And how does it relate to Cindy Beale?

Julie tried ti lie to Nigel about his involvement (Credit: BBC)

Nigel handed himself into the police in EastEnders tonight

Neither Jasmine nor Julie’s lies could throw Nigel off the scent though, and he soon found the evidence he needed that he’d been responsible. After dismissing Julie’s latest set of lies, he decided to do the right thing, and confessed to Jack.

“I need you to arrest me,” he told Jack, as the episode ended.

Nigel faces police questioning in EastEnders tomorrow – but what does his confession mean for Julie? And will Jasmine’s words come back to haunt her?

