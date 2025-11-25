Is Cindy dead? EastEnders early release reveals aftermath of Jasmine attack

WARNING: The below piece is chock full of spoilers for tonight’s EastEnders, which is already streaming on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television – as the aftermath of Jasmine fisher’s attack on Cindy is revealed.

Cindy Beale’s life hung in the balance yesterday, as she fell victim to a surprise attack from Jasmine Fisher. This came as Jasmine, angry at Cindy for meeting with her mother, felt as though she’d been pushed too far and, ah, pushed Cindy in return.

As Cindy accused Jasmine of being in league with Jackie Ford’s people, she fell victim to a furious shove. Following this sudden attack, Jasmine stood over Cindy’s unconscious body, reeling at what she’d done.

But what happens next?

Cindy’s life hung in the balance after an attack from Jasmine (Credit: BBC)

Cindy’s fate revealed following Jasmine attack in early EastEnders release

Cindy lies lifeless in the street as EastEnders resumes tonight (Tuesday, November 25), where she’s found by a shocked Oscar. He runs over to the Beales, sounding the alarm.

With the Beales at Cindy’s side in hospital, Oscar goes to confront Jasmine. She admits to the attack, but insists that she’d done so in self-defence, and out of fear of what Cindy would do.

Sympathetic Oscar promises to speak to Lauren and the family to stop them from reporting her in the police. However, at the hospital, he’s given food for thought when Ian reveals Cindy’s past with the Ford family.

Is she related to the crime family Cindy once ratted on?

Ian reveals the truth about Cindy and the Ford clan (Credit: BBC)

Cindy regains consciousness as Jasmine splits with Oscar

After speaking to Ian, Oscar returns home. He demands answers from Jasmine, who is furious at Oscar for not believing her.

She storms out into the night, leaving Oscar heartbroken. As he tells Lauren that things are over between him and Jasmine, she visits Cindy in hospital.

Cindy regains consciousness just long enough to see Jasmine sneak out of her room. Cindy’s going to pull through after her latest attack, then – but do Jasmine and her mystery bosses pose a threat still?

