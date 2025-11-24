Jasmine’s dark past ‘revealed’ in early EastEnders release

WARNING: The below article contains huge spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already streaming on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on BBC One – as more details of Jasmine Fisher’s past is ‘revealed.’

More details regarding Jasmine Fisher’s murky past are revealed in EastEnders today (Monday, November 25). This comes as Cindy and Lauren grow suspicious about what she’s been hiding – and track down her mother for answers.

And, as she shares a tense confrontation with Cindy afterwards, Jasmine attacks – leaving her for dead.

What has Jasmine done?

Nigel reveals a glimpse of Jasmine’s true motives (Credit: BBC)

Suspicions grow as Cindy questions Jasmine’s past

As the story continues tonight, Cindy begins to question Jasmine’s motives after a conversation with Elaine. She returns home, where she sets about rifling through Jasmine’s bag in search of answers.

After being caught red-handed, Cindy confides in Elaine at The Vic when Nigel interrupts their conversation. He tells her what Jasmine said in the aftermath of the car crash, causing Cindy to grow even more worried about Jasmine.

She returns home, where Lauren has ordered Cindy out of the house after learning about the break-in at the surgery. With Lauren also growing suspicious, they open Jasmine’s phone – which she handily left behind – and contact her mother.

Jasmine doesn’t take kindly to being confronted over her past (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine lashes out at Cindy in EastEnders today

Later, Lauren and Cindy meet with Jasmine’s mother, Anita. She warns them both to be careful – sharing how Jasmine has a terrible temper.

Learning that Anita’s ex-husband had some dangerous connections, Cindy fears that Jasmine is a member of the Ford crime family. When Anita leaves, Cindy calls her handler, begging for help.

Later, as she returns to The Albert, she’s horrified to see Jasmine already there. She reveals that she’s spoken to Jasmine’s mother, provoking a furious reaction from Jasmine.

Lashing out, Jasmine gives Cindy a shove – pushing her down the stairs.

Has Jasmine killed Cindy?

Read more: Jean Slater revealed as Zoe’s stalker… but fans aren’t buying it