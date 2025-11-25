EastEnders fans cry ‘red herring’ amid fears Jasmine is working for the Ford family

Fears grew that mysterious Jasmine Fisher is a member of Jackie Ford’s family in EastEnders tonight (Tuesday, November 25) as Oscar quizzed her over Cindy’s attack. This came as she threw Cindy down a flight of stairs yesterday, after learning she’d met with her mum.

As words of the attack on Cindy spread, Oscar was out for answers, and confronted Jasmine. And, as he demanded to know whether she’s working with (or a member of) the Ford family, Jasmine stormed off, seemingly ending their relationship.

Here’s everything that happened in EastEnders tonight.

A stunned Oscar found unconscious Cindy (Credit: BBC)

Oscar searched for answers in EastEnders tonight

As the episode began, Oscar happened across Cindy’s lifeless body. He ran to find the Beales, who were discussing the whole Cindy and Jasmine situation over an awkward dinner.

Ian, Lauren, Kathy and Keter were shocked when Oscar burst in with tales of an unconscious Cindy. While they accompanied her to hospital, Oscar demanded answers from secretive Jasmine.

Believing her when she said she’d lashed out in fear of Cindy, Oscar offered to try and convince the family not to call the police. He arrived at the hospital, where Ian and Lauren shared their suspicion that Jasmine is involved with the Ford family.

Jasmine and Oscar’s relationship crumbled under the pressure (Credit: BBC)

Is Jasmine working for the Ford family in EastEnders?

After getting the full story from Ian, Oscar returned to Jasmine. Asking her head-on whether she was working with the Fords, he was unable to believe her when she tried to shrug Nigel’s revenge theory off as a symptom of his dementia.

Later, Lauren returned home to find a heartbroken Oscar alone, his fledgling relationship in tatters.

Meanwhile, Cindy lay unconscious in hospital as Jasmine arrived, sneaking into her private room. She regained consciousness just long enough to see Jasmine sneak out again, none the wiser as to what Jasmine’s up to.

What does Jasmine want from Cindy? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans call ‘red herring’ in Jasmine Ford family theory

In the wake of tonight’s episode, fans shared their theories that Jasmine being a Ford could actually be a double-bluff on the soap’s part.

“Do you guys think Jasmine is really apart of the Ford family? I don’t know if I do, it feels like the storyline has ended too quick for that to be the case,” wrote one fan on social media.

Another agreed: “Wondering if the Fords are a red herring though; it all seems a bit too tidy and convenient for everyone to have suddenly latched onto the theory.”

But if not the Ford family, then who?

Another fan commented: “I agree that the Fords motive seems like a red herring. I think her dad’s side of the family is going to end up linked to Anthony’s shadowy phone call we saw.”

“I thought this initially – that Anita may be Jasmine’s adopted mother or Jasmine was fostered. I’m thinking about Anthony’s mystery phonecall in the cafe too and whether they are linked.” said a fifth.

Was Jasmine’s arrival in Walford never really about Cindy? A case of mistaken identity, perhaps?

