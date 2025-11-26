Lauren horrified as her attempt to help Jimmy backfires in early iPlayer release

WARNING: The below piece is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders, which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now, but has yet to show on BBC One – as Lauren Branning’s attempt to help baby Jimmy backfires terribly.

Desperate Lauren takes desperate action to help son Jimmy in today’s EastEnders, as she grows obsessed with the idea of an experimental treatment that could help his eyesight. Speaking to a doctor, she’s given fresh hope for her son’s future, although some words of advice from Cindy (!) soon make her see sense.

But when Jimmy hurts himself, Lauren’s left more determined than ever to help her son – and resorts to extreme measures to secure cash for the surgery.

Has Lauren just made a huge mistake?

Lauren finds fresh hope for Jimmy in a dodgy doctor (Credit: BBC)

Lauren takes desperate action to help Jimmy in EastEnders

As the storyline continues today (Wednesday, November 26), Lauren speaks to a doctor who tells her about an experimental treatment which can help Jimmy’s eyesight. However, it will cost £3000 to have Jimmy tested first.

At the hospital, Lauren seeks advice from Cindy, who’s understandably dubious. And, after speaking with Peter too, Lauren begins to realise that it’s too big a risk.

However, disaster later strikes at the Queen Vic pub quiz, where the locals have raised £3500 for charity. Events take a scary turn when Jimmy hurts himself after getting his hands on a knife.

Desperate to protect her son, Lauren asks Ian for the money for the treatment. He’s convinced that it’s a scam though, and refuses to fund her dodgy doctor. Later, Lauren returns home… and transfers the doctor £3000.

She soon gets a nasty shock when she calls the doctor’s number, only to realise that the number’s been disconnected.

Lauren is horrified to think that she’s been conned (Credit: BBC)

Lauren realises she’s been duped

As the soap continues tomorrow (Thursday, November 27), Lauren is in a state of panic. Realising that she’s been scammed, she attempts to hide her tracks.

Has Lauren been scammed? And how will the residents of Walford react when they learn that the fundraiser money has suddenly disappeared?

