6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: The police question Ravi as a life hangs in the balance

The police question Ravi Gulati in EastEnders spoilers for next week – as the fallout from Harry and Nicola’s revenge plot is felt. Vengeful Harry and Nicola drugged Ravi last week, leaving him in a scared and volatile state.

In his delirium, Ravi lashed out… with dire consequences for another Walford resident. But what has Ravi done?

Meanwhile, Jasmine tries to build bridges with her family, while Max lets his children down again.

Read our action-packed EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below.

Ravi comes to his senses (Credit: BBC)

1. Ravi faces police questioning in EastEnders spoilers

Following the events of last week, Ravi wakes up in the streets. Returning home, Ravi charges his phones – where he discovers that something terrible has happened as a result of his drugged-up actions.

Meeting with Priya, Ravi confesses to his part in their loved one’s injuries, leaving Priya horrified. Later, he worries when the police ask to talk to Priya.

After speaking to Priya, the police request an interview with Ravi. Can he talk his way out of trouble?

Max lets his children down again (Credit: BBC)

2. It’s the last straw for Oscar and Lauren

It soon becomes clear that Bea has a soft spot for fellow Peacock Palace resident Max. Linda offers to help her collect the rest of her belongings from her flat, but finds herself distracted when Ollie faces a problem at school.

Max offers to take Bea out for the day so that she can focus on Ollie – giving Bea the wrong idea about their ‘date.’ Still, he keeps up the pretence for Linda’s sake, and the pair head out for a drink together.

However, in doing so, Max lets down Oscar – having promised that he’d join his children in a memorial for Abi’s death.

That evening, Honey comforts Bea, who believes that Linda deliberately tried to humiliate her by arranging a fake date.

Max tries to justify his actions (Credit: BBC)

3. Max lets down his children in EastEnders spoilers

After turning up late to Abi’s memorial, Max is in Lauren and Oscar’s bad books again. Fuming Lauren tells Max that he’s not welcome, and orders him to leave the event.

Before he goes, Max gives her and Oscar a speech he’d written for the event, and asks them to read it on his behalf.

Patrick tries to build bridges with his granddaughter (Credit: BBC)

4. Patrick reaches out to Jasmine in EastEnders spoilers

Patrick and the family get word that they can visit Anthony in the Chapel of Rest. With Patrick still struggling with his guilt, Yolande suggests that he invite Jasmine over too.

Lily’s let down by Jasmine (Credit: BBC)

5. Lily rages at Jasmine

Jasmine offers to watch Charli for Lily. Unaware that the baby monitor isn’t working, she leaves Charli alone while she meets with Patrick in the bar.

When Lily returns, she’s horrified to find Charli sobbing, and explodes at Jasmine for not noticing.

Later, Patrick invites Jasmine to stay at the Trueman household – but shares his concerns with Yolande about her violent tendencies. Later, Denise invites Jasmine to visit Anthony with the rest of the family.

However, she soon spirals when Oscar tries to speak with her.

Chelsea shares a home truth with Jasmine (Credit: BBC)

6. Chelsea lets slip in EastEnders spoilers

The next day, Jasmine turns up still drunk, having been out all night. After Yolande tries to sober her up, Chelsea tries to talk to Jasmine about how she’s treating Patrick. In doing so, she accidentally reveals that Anthony wasn’t exactly a saint.

How will Jasmine react?

