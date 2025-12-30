8 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Ravi’s life hangs in the balance as Harry wreaks a terrible revenge

A vengeful Harry Mitchell strikes in EastEnders spoilers for next week – targeting Ravi by drugging his drink and then trapping him in The Arches. Events take a terrifying turn for Ravi when Harry leaves him alone there, suffering horrifying hallucinations.

But, when Ravi manages to get free, disaster strikes… with terrible consequences for the Panesar family.

Elsewhere, Julie is forced to make a difficult decision for Nigel’s sake, while Linda runs into an old face at her school reunion.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below.

1. Harry chooses his moment in EastEnders spoilers

With Harry desperate to get Ravi, Nicola begs for his patience. However, seeing how happy Ravi looks in the loving arms of Priya and the family, Harry decides he can no longer wait.

Nicola steps in to stop Harry from using violence – sharing her own plan to punish Ravi. With the family at a meeting with Suki and Eve’s adoption assessors, Ravi heads to Harry’s Barn for a drink.

As Harry watches, seething quietly, Nicola spikes Ravi’s drink.

2. Ravi lashes out in EastEnders spoilers

As the drugs take hold, Ravi staggers outside, where Harry steers him to The Arches. Meanwhile, Priya grows concerned when she can’t find Ravi. Harry leaves The Arches when Billy interrupts, leaving Ravi alone and vulnerable.

In the grip of severe hallucinations, Ravi manages to escape The Arches. Meanwhile, as Priya, Vinny and Nugget launch a search party, Ravi becomes increasingly terrified and lashes out – leading to terrible consequences.

What has Ravi done?

3. Linda reconnects with a schoolmate

Johnny encourages a conflicted Linda to attend her school reunion. The next day, Honey accompanies Linda to the event – telling the school that she’s another pupil named ‘Bea’ so that she can get in.

But, once inside, they’re shocked to see that the real Bea is already there. Linda grows defensive when Bea paints a picture of Linda in a particularly unflattering light.

Later, when Linda and Honey leave, Honey accidentally picks up Bea’s bag instead of her own. Back home, Linda decides to apologise to Bea for her past behaviour – and so she and Honey head to the address in her handbag, in the hope of tracking her down.

4. The fallout from Christmas continues in EastEnders spoilers

In the aftermath of all that happened at Christmas, the consequences continue to be felt for one family.

Will life ever be the same again?

5. Julie’s making plans for Nigel

Phil and Julie take Nigel to a care home, where the senior nurse shows them how they care for dementia patients. The nurse tells Phil and Julie that they’ll have to act quickly to secure Nigel’s place.

However, when Nigel grows upset, Phil and Julie decide to take him home and continue their search without him. As Julie starts looking into other care home options, Phil tells her that Nigel should get a say in where he goes.

Later, as he and Phil share a tender moment, Nigel talks about how he’d love to go to the beach. Meanwhile, Julie returns to Scotland so that she can sell their home to fund Nigel’s care.

6. Ian and Elaine’s feud escalates in EastEnders spoilers

Kathy and Ian are furious to learn that Elaine is launching a breakfast deal at Peacock Palace – and has been badmouthing the café on her leaflets.

7. Max tries to make amends

After the events of Christmas, Max tries to prove to his family that he’s serious about his promises.

8. Sam hears news about her operation in EastEnders spoilers

Sam reveals that a date has come through for her lumpectomy. Later, she confides in Alfie ahead of the operation.

