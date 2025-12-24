EastEnders: Chrissie’s vendetta against Zoe explained as she’s unmasked as her stalker

A vengeful Chrissie Watts made her shocking return to EastEnders tonight (Wednesday, December 24) as Jasmine met with her mysterious boss on Christmas Eve. As it turns out, Jasmine has been behind Zoe’s recent stalker torment… but she wasn’t acting alone.

No, she’s working for none other than Chrissie, who appears to have some pretty sinister plans for poor Zoe.

But what’s Chrissie’s game? Is Jasmine having second thoughts? And what do they have in store for Zoe?

Kat accused Sam of stalking Zoe (Credit: BBC)

Kat searched for Zoe’s stalker

As Christmas Eve dawned on Walford, Kat remained concerned for Zoe. Armed with the news that Sam has been back in the UK for months now, she’d grown convinced that she was behind Zoe’s recent stalker torment.

Meanwhile, Zoe tried to make conversation with downcast secret daughter Jasmine, who was in a bit of a mood after Monday’s conversation. After making amends with a surprisingly chipper Jean, Zoe headed out on a Christmas shopping trip.

With Zoe out of the picture, Kat was shocked to find Sam sneaking around the back of The Vic. Sam denied having anything to do with stalking Zoe, revealing that she’s got cancer and has no time to be sending menacing Christmas cards or graffiti’ing pub doors.

But if not Sam (and it’s certainly not Jean either), then who is stalking Zoe?

Chrissie returned to EastEnders tonight (Credit: BBC)

Chrissie Watts revealed as Zoe’s stalker in EastEnders tonight

That evening, as Kat and Alfie headed out to Yolande’s carol service, Zoe remained home alone. Upstairs, she found a Christmas card addressed to her.

Far from another threatening message, this one seemed to be from her son – including her Ibiza keychain as proof – and he wanted to arrange a meeting.

Meanwhile, Jasmine snuck off from the carol service to meet with a mystery figure. As a flashback showed her carrying out each threat against Zoe, Jasmine climbed into the passenger seat of a nearby car.

And who was waiting for her? None other than Chrissie Watts – the architect of all Zoe’s pain thus far.

What’s Chrissie’s game? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Tracy Ann-Oberman shares reason for Chrissie Watts’ Zoe vendetta

Speaking out after tonight’s reveal, actress Tracy Ann-Oberman weighed in on Chrissie’s return to the soap. Of her motives, Tracy said: “I think that Chrissie has always felt that’s it’s very unfair she spent 20 years in prison and has never really been able to move on from the trauma of Dirty Den and living in Walford.”

She continued: “When the opportunity came up to have something over Zoe Slater, who she has always found to be an irritating little girl, she jumped at the opportunity. She clearly has time on her hands!

“Also, Chrissie, whilst being very hard and tough, has a strong sense of justice, and in her mind, Zoe never really paid for Den’s murder, and the part she played in destroying the Watts family. What started off as a game for Chrissie, has ended up becoming a little bit of an obsession, and finding this gorgeous daughter, who was also hurt by Zoe, seemed like too good of an opportunity to miss.”

Of Chrissie’s relationship to Jasmine, Tracy said: “I do think she is genuinely very fond of Jasmine. She’s like the daughter she never had, and I think she wants to empower Jasmine to also get revenge on the woman who abandoned her. Chrissie thinks Zoe needs to take responsibility, and that’s her motivation.”

