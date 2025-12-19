Jasmine will die as she reveals the truth to Zoe, tragic new EastEnders fan theory predicts

Jasmine Fisher will die before she can reveal to Zoe that she’s her long-lost daughter, EastEnders fans have predicted. This comes as the soap revealed that Jasmine is one of the two twins Zoe has been searching for… albeit the one she thought was dead.

Zoe’s yet to find out Jasmine’s true identity though, and unwittingly shared a drink with her daughter yesterday. As they chatted in The Vic, Jasmine pressed Zoe on her past – which was when Zoe admitted that she’d never really wanted children. Ouch.

But when will the truth about Jasmine come out?

Jasmine to die before her identity is revealed, EastEnders fans predict

In the wake of this week’s episode, fans shared their thoughts as to how the story might play out. And some wondered if EastEnders might be setting up a repeat of Ronnie and Danielle’s tragic story – meaning that Jasmine could die before she and Zoe get their happy reunion.

“Brilliant scenes with Michelle Ryan and Jessie Wallace this week. I can’t wait to see how events unfold over Xmas as the Zoe stalker storyline finally reaches a head. I just hope we don’t get a repeat of the Danielle saga with Jasmine dying on Xmas Day,” wrote one viewer on X.

“I feel like they’re gonna kill off Jasmine in front of Zoe, Ronnie/Danielle style,” said another.

A third agreed: “not loving the zoe/jasmine storyline BUT if this is another ronnie/danielle situation i will be livid.”

Is Jasmine living on borrowed time?

What happened with Danielle and Ronnie?

Soap fans will remember how another former child of adoption once arrived in Walford, in search of her birth mother. This was Danielle Jones, who forced Ronnie to put her newborn daughter up for adoption, after disapproving of her teenage pregnancy.

Years later, and Danielle tracked Ronnie down to Albert Square. Tragically, she died before the pair could share a happy reunion – run over by Janine Butcher just as Ronnie realised who she was.

Rushing out to find Danielle Ronnie called out to her just as Janine careened around the corner, accidentally running her down. Finally reunited, Ronnie was distraught as her long-lost daughter passed away in her very arms.

Truly devastating.

