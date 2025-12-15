What happens in EastEnders next as Jasmine reveals that Zoe is her mother

EastEnders seemed to reveal that Jasmine Fisher is Zoe Slater’s daughter tonight (Monday, December 15), as a series of bombshell revelations aired. With Jasmine back in town, the police questioned her over the attack on Cindy.

Jasmine denied being a member of the Ford crime family, before finally revealing her true identity… she’s Zoe’s daughter, and came to Albert Square in search of her mum.

This came as Anthony discovered that Zoe’s daughter had actually survived childbirth, and realised that he may be the twins’ father.

Here’s everything that happened in EastEnders tonight… and what happens next.

Anthony learned the truth about the twins in EastEnders tonight

Growing suspicious over Lily’s behaviour, Kat and Alfie decided to pop around the Slaters’ to check up on Jean. They arrived to find the house in a mess, and Jean clearly in the grip of something awful.

After learning that Jean had been behind Zoe’s Christmas lights torment, Kat realised that she was in dire need of help. Anthony confirmed that she might be experiencing new bipolar symptoms – even though she was up to date with her medication – and referred her for further help.

Determined to make things right with Zoe, Kat then asked him to look into the missing twin, using his medical know-how to access the twins’ medical records. At the hospital, Anthony finagled the information from an old colleague… and was shocked to learn that Zoe had been lying about the twins’ date of birth.

This meant that he could be their father. And, what’s more, Zoe’s daughter had been resuscitated… meaning that she lives too!

Jasmine admitted that Zoe Slater’s her mother in EastEnders tonight

Meanwhile, with Jasmine back in Walford, she maintained that she’d only pushed Cindy because she’d come at her, and wanted to stay in Walford with Oscar. As they shared a passionate kiss at Container Junction, Penny caught them mid-kiss… and spilled the beans in the family group chat.

As Cindy fled, Ian called the police, who promptly brought Jasmine in for questioning. At the station, Jasmine maintained that she had no idea who the Ford family are – and that her parents are exactly who she says she is.

She was adopted though, Jasmine admitted, and that her birth parents remained unknown. She’d come to Walford to track down her birth mother, Jasmine revealed.

And who is Jasmine’s mother? None other than Zoe Slater.

Zoe in danger in EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow

Jasmine returns to Walford in EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow (Tuesday, December 16) and infuriates Oscar with her elusive behaviour. Done with her secrets and lies, he ends their relationship.

Later, he returns home to find the house ablaze… with Zoe trapped inside. As the residents of Walford look on, Oscar rushes in to rescue Zoe. And, as Oscar fights to save the Branning-Beales’ house guest, Max Branning arrives back on the Square.

Will Oscar and Zoe survive?

