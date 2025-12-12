New EastEnders fan theory predicts that Teddy is the father of Nicola’s child

EastEnders fans have predicted that Teddy Mitchell is the real father of Nicola’s child, in a twist to her shock pregnancy. Teddy made his exit from the soap this week, after a judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison for Okie’s murder.

At the same time, George was reeling from the news that Nicola is carrying his child, after she dropped a baby bombshell earlier in the week. And, as last night’s episode aired, George vowed to stand by her and the baby, come what may.

And what may come of Nicola’s pregnancy? Some have wondered whether she might be lying about the paternity of her child… and that the real father might be Teddy.

Teddy is the father of Nicola’s child, EastEnders fans predict

As the fallout dropped on this week’s episodes, fans took to social media to share their thoughts and theories on Nicola’s future. And some wondered if the baby might not be George’s at all. Could Teddy have left Nicola with a parting gift before being shipped off to prison?

“Imagine if Nicola’s baby comes out with a pink cardigan draped over it’s shoulders,” joked one fan on X.

“Gutted Teddy’s gone. He’s definitely going to be the baby’s daddy,” said another, via Instagram.

“Anyone else get the feeling the baby’s going to turn out to be Teddy’s?” asked a third.

“I hope it is. Because Teddy and Nicola could very easily could have had an off screen one night stand, despite them not being together,” a fourth commented.

Could Nicola be lying about her unborn child’s paternity?

Is George in danger? Teddy’s warning about Nicola

Elsewhere in last night’s episode, Teddy issued a chilling warning to Billy about Nicola.

“She’ll ruin him,” Teddy told Billy. “You only know her when it’s too late. Don’t let her ruin anyone else’s life. Let this end with me.”

Will Billy tell George about Teddy’s warning? And, if so, what will George decide to do with this information?

