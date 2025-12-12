Axing Teddy Mitchell was a ‘big mistake’ blast EastEnders fans as exit scenes air

EastEnders fans are raging at the exit of Teddy Mitchell from the soap, following this week’s dramatic courtroom scenes. As the week began, Teddy stood trial for Okie’s murder, determined to protect his son from going down for the same.

Teddy’s noble gesture had terrible consequences for the Mitchell patriarch though, as the judge sentenced him to 20 years behind bars for the crime. And, as the credits rolled over the episode, Teddy was shipped off to Durham, ready to begin his life sentence.

But did the soap do Teddy dirty with his exit?

Teddy was shocked to learn that he’d be doing 20 years for Okie’s murder (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders faces backlash after Teddy exit: ‘One of the worst exits in recent history’

As this week’s scenes aired, fans took to social media to share their anger. And many felt as though the soap had betrayed Teddy – and actor Roland Manookian – with his final scenes.

“Carn’t [sic] belive [sic] you getting rid of teddy,” wrote one viewer on X. “I love his character big mistake.”

Another agreed: “One of the worst exits in recent history. Eastenders producers need to hang their heads in shame cause Teddy had potential.”

“The way this show has done Teddy Mitchell is TRASH!” said a third.

“This is still a rubbish exit for Teddy. They would’ve been better killing the character off than this,” a fourth echoed.

Could the soap have handled his exit better?

Teddy made his EastEnders debut last year (Credit: BBC)

Why was actor Roland Manookian axed from EastEnders?

According to The Sun, BBC bosses took the decision to axe actor Roland Manookian after deciding that Teddy’s character had ‘run his course.’

A source said: “Roland took a big risk agreeing to join EastEnders after his long and successful career in film. There was big hopes for the Mitchells being revitalised by the new family but things obviously changed for some reason and the material just wasn’t there for Teddy.

“Bosses made the decision that the character had run his course and that was that. It seems such a waste.”

A spokesperson for the BBC told the tabloid: “We can confirm Roland will be leaving EastEnders this year, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

