EastEnders confirms Teddy Mitchell’s exit from soap as star Roland Manookian is axed

EastEnders fans have registered their outrage at the news that star Roland Manookian has been axed from the soap after 18 months. Billy Mitchell’s secret brother arrived on Albert Square last year, along with sons Harry and Barney.

Since then, he’s been at something of a loose end, skulking around planting football-sized cameras in Kojo’s flat, and worrying about son Harry. This culminated when Harry accidentally killed rival drug dealer Okie… a crime for which Teddy took the blame.

Fans have been nervously awaiting news of Teddy’s fate, with many fearing that the character’s time on the soap may be nigh. Sadly, it seems as though this is the case – following media reports that the BBC have axed Teddy.

Teddy joined the soap last year, with sons Barney and Harry (Credit: BBC)

Roland Manookian leaving EastEnders

It was reported this weekend that Roland will be leaving the soap after only 18 months. A source revealed to The Sun: “There was big hopes for the Mitchells being revitalised by the new family but things obviously changed for some reason and the material just wasn’t there for Teddy.

The tabloid’s person on the inside said: “Bosses made the decision that the character had run his course and that was that. It seems such a waste.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the BBC told the tabloid: “We can confirm Roland will be leaving EastEnders this year, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

The Sun reports that Roland has already filmed his final scenes, which will air later this month. This comes as Teddy learns his fate this week, as he and the Mitchells gather for sentencing in the local courthouse.

Is this how it ends for Teddy?

Teddy receives his prison sentence this week (Credit: BBC)

Fans slam ‘waste’ of Teddy Mitchell

Following news of Roland’s axing, viewers shared their disappointment on social media. Some had hoped that Teddy might have a change of heart and decide to fight for his freedom, for his family’s sake.

Sadly, this isn’t the case.

“So EastEnders has axed Teddy Mitchell – why? What a big mistake he could have been one of the best characters in @bbceastenders if they wrote his storylines better. There was so much potential for him on the square,” one X user commented.

“Really hoped Teddy wasn’t actually leaving #EastEnders but just seen they’ve axed Roland Manookian! This feels such a strange decision and waste of a good character. There was so much more they could have done with him,” said another.

A third commented: “There’s many others that should’ve been axed. Teddy should’ve been kept.”

“And axing Teddy. What a joke,” said a fourth.

Has the soap made a terrible mistake?

Read more: Actress and comedian Ronni Ancona joining EastEnders as a ‘mystery’ face from Linda’s past