Is Harry dead? Aftermath of Teddy’s trial and Harry’s overdose revealed in early EastEnders release

WARNING: The below piece is full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already streaming on BBC iPlayer now, but has yet to premiere on BBC One – as Harry Mitchell’s future is revealed after his overdose.

Nicola leaps into action in EastEnders tonight (Thursday, December 11), as news of Harry’s overdose spreads. This came as Harry turned back to drugs last night, full of turmoil over news of his father’s life sentence.

Arriving in The Arches, Gina found Harry passed out and barely alive. But will he survive his latest brush with death?

Nicola and Gina are on tenterhooks as they wait for news on Harry (Credit: BBC)

What happens next as Harry suffered an overdose in EastEnders

As the soap continues tonight, Gina and Jack try desperately to save Harry’s life. Having being summoned by Gina and George, Nicola arrives with a syringe that the doctors gave her after Harry’s previous overdose.

Paramedics then rush Harry to hospital. Later, Gina and Nicola are relieved to hear that he’ll be fine. And, as Harry regains consciousness, Nicola undergoes a scan to check that her all is well with her pregnancy.

In the aftermath of everything that’s happened, George offers his support, telling Nicola that he’ll stand by her and the baby come what may.

But where does this leave Teddy?

The judge sentenced Teddy to life imprisonment for killing Okie (Credit: BBC)

Teddy shares a final warning with Billy as he’s transferred out of Walford

In the aftermath of his disastrous trial, Teddy’s lawyer informs him that the authorities are transferring him to a prison in Durham.

He then summons Billy, who informs him that Harry has suffered another overdose. Before the police cart him off to Durham, Teddy tells Billy that he needs to warn unsuspecting George about Nicola.

“She’ll ruin him,” Teddy tells Billy. “You only know her when it’s too late. Don’t let her ruin anyone else’s life. Let this end with me.”

Is George prepared for a life with Nicola Mitchell?

