The shocking future of Teddy Mitchell revealed in early EastEnders release

WARNING: The below piece is full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer already, but has yet to premiere on terrestrial television – in which the future of Teddy Mitchell is revealed.

The fate of Teddy becomes clear in EastEnders tonight (Wednesday, December 10), as he stands trial for Okie’s murder. Protecting Harry for a crime his son committed (even if it was self-defence), Teddy confessed to murder.

He continued to make things worse for himself by pleading guilty, putting himself at risk at life behind bars. And, with actor Roland Manookian recently being axed from the soap, it seems that this is how his exit will play out.

But how long will Teddy spend behind bars?

Teddy’s on trial for Okie’s murder (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders reveals Teddy Mitchell’s future

As the soap continues tonight, Teddy takes to the stand for his day in court. Meanwhile, back on Albert Square, Nicola, Barney and Zack (in support of his son) set off for the courthouse.

With Harry still missing, George and Gina track him down, and convince him to attend his dad’s trial. Harry arrives at the courthouse just as the judge shares Teddy’s sentence… and the news isn’t good.

Harry, Barney and Nicola (plus Zack, who’s there to support his son) look on in horror as the judge sentences Teddy to 20 years behind bars. A distraught Harry stands up and tries to take the blame, but he’s hushed by both Teddy and Nicola.

20 years! But how will Harry take the news?

News of his dad’s life sentence pushes Harry over the edge (Credit: BBC)

Heartbroken Harry suffers an overdose

Back in Walford, Nicola struggles to hold her family together when Barney packs his bags to move in with Zack. With Nicola distracted, Harry sneaks off again, to use at The Arches.

Growing worried, Gina sets off in search of Harry again. She finds him passed out and struggling to breathe, having suffered another devastating overdose.

Will Harry survive his latest brush with death?

