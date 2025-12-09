As Sam plots to fleece Nigel, she betrays her family again in EastEnders tomorrow

Nigel Bates became Sam Mitchell’s latest target in EastEnders tonight (Tuesday, December 9) as his dementia symptoms took hold and he mistook her for his stepdaughter, Clare. Fearing she’s got cancer, Sam is desperate to build up a fund for Ricky Jr. – and Nigel seems like a means to the end.

This came as Jack confronted Sam over her cancer claims, and demanded that she see a doctor. Although Sam was hesitant, the offer of money from Denise and Jack gave her pause for thought. However, realising that they were stringing her along, Sam sensed a Plan B when Nigel offered up the cash himself.

Will Sam take Nigel’s money?

Nigel made Sam an offer she couldn’t refused (Credit: BBC)

Sam spotted an opportunity

As the episode continued today, Jack was dismayed to hear that Sam hadn’t seen a doctor over her cancer fears. After being collared by Phil – who snatched his cash back – Sam was stranded on Albert Square, and forced to accept Jack’s offer of a family dinner.

Later, she met with Denise in the café. Having been informed of the lump by Jack, Denise offered to give her the £20k for Ricky Jr, so long as she see a doctor.

Agreeing to Denise’s terms, Sam made the call – or at least appeared to.

That evening, Jack and the family arrived at the Slaters for dinner. Afterwards, Sam began to smell something fishy, and realised that she was being played by Jack and Denise – who had no intention of really giving her the dough.

Sam then returned to Phil’s place, where she begged her brother for a place to stay. Reluctantly, Phil agreed.

And, as Phil huffed off to bed, Sam shared a moment with Nigel, who once again mistook her for Clare. Reminding Sam that he was still her ‘dad,’ Nigel revealed that he still had ‘a few quid’ squirrelled away for a rainy day.

Will Sam resort to fleecing Nigel?

Will Sam take Nigel’s money? (Credit: BBC)

Sam plots to scam Nigel in EastEnders spoilers tomorrow

The story continues in EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow, as Phil and Julie get busy filming Nigel’s movie in The Arches. Meanwhile, Jack and Denise are irritated when they learn that she’s skipped out on her doctor’s appointment, and the family set about tracking Sam down.

Has Sam fled with Nigel’s cash? And can the family convince Sam to seek help?

