EastEnders: What happens next as Sam fears she’s dying

The return of Sam Mitchell continued in EastEnders tonight (Monday, December 8) as she set the cat among the pigeons in Walford with a spot of robbery and a cancer bombshell. Sam returned to Walford in last week’s cliffhanger, emerging from the shadows as Thursday’s episode ended.

As the soap continued tonight, Sam stole cash from bother Phil, before Jack confronted her in the local tube station. There, she revealed that she’s found a lump – and thinks she’s dying.

Here’s what happens in the wake of Sam’s cancer bombshell.

Jack confronted Sam over her sudden return (Credit: BBC)

Sam dropped a bombshell

Wasting little time, Sam sneaked into Phil’s place, where she set about helping herself to his cash. She was caught red-handed by Nigel, although managed to talk her way out of trouble when he mistook her for his estranged stepdaughter, Clare.

Sneaking back out, she was collared by Zoe, who demanded to know if she’d been stalking her. Sam denied it, telling her how she had better things to do with her life than stalk Zoe.

Meanwhile, Phil realised that Sam had been behind the theft when he spotted Kat in a tense exchange with his sister, Sam. After giving her brother the slip, Sam arranged to meet with Ricky Jr, where she sparked his concern with her emotional behaviour.

She was planning on giving him the money she’d stolen from Phil, leaving it in an account to accrue interest. But before she could share the full story, Jack arrived, demanding to know what she was doing back in Walford.

Seeing how Sam’s visit had rattled their son, Jack followed her to Walford tube station. Demanding to know what she was up to, Jack forced a confession from his ex… she’d found a lump, and was convinced that she’s dying.

Can Denise talk sense into Sam? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow – Sam shares fear she’s dying

As the story continues tomorrow, Jack is concerned to hear that Sam hasn’t seen a doctor yet. Their conversation is interrupted by Phil, who demands his stolen money back.

Later, Denise sits down to talk to Sam about her health concerns. While Sam refuses to see a doctor, the pair agree upon a deal.

Later, Sam sists down for a family meal with Ricky Jr. and Lily. However, she soon realises that Jack and Denise are bluffing about the deal.

She goes to see Phil, where another plan arises.

