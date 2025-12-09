Harry hits rock bottom in early EastEnders release

WARNING: The below piece is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders, which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now, but has yet to air on BBC One – as Harry Mitchell hits rock bottom.

Harry sinks to an all-new low in today’s EastEnders (Tuesday, December 9), resorting to desperate measures in order to score drugs again. Harry’s in a fragile state after learning about Teddy’s guilty plea yesterday, and sets out to score again.

And, with the family distracted by news of Nicola’s pregnancy, Harry strikes gold.

Here’s what happens in EastEnders today.

News of Nicola’s pregnancy overshadows Harry’s need to score (Credit: BBC)

Harry’s out to score again in EastEnders today

George is shocked by Nicola’s admission that she’s pregnant, and heads out to confirm her story with Honey. Meanwhile, Harry asks Nicola for money again, but she rescinds the offer, leaving Harry frustrated and desperate to score again.

When Nicola gives chase to George, Harry is left alone with his brother. Finding Harry tearing the house apart in search of money, Barney reveals that he knows Harry is addicted to drugs.

Harry responds by telling him about Teddy’s guilty plea, and Nicola’s pregnancy. While he’s unsuccessful in hitting Barney up for cash, Harry finds Nicola’s wedding ring… and pawns it to buy drugs.

Nicola’s horrified to learn what Harry has done (Credit: BBC)

Harry goes AWOL

When Nicola returns home, she finds Harry passed out on the sofa, under the influence. Barney confronts her over everything that Harry has said and, when she admits he was telling the truth, he storms off to see Zack.

Alone with Harry, Nicola blasts him for pawning her wedding ring to buy drugs. She then meets up with George, leaving him alone once again. Accepting that the baby’s his, George promises not to tell the police about Harry’s confession.

They return home to find Harry gone, leaving only a note behind. “See you in court!” it reads, leaving Nicola horrified.

Will Harry turn himself in to the police?

