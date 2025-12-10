The end of Teddy and Harry? What happens next in EastEnders as Harry overdoses and Teddy learns his fate

Are Teddy and Harry Mitchell leaving EastEnders? Things certainly don’t look good for father and son after tonight’s episode (airing Wednesday, December 10) – with one receiving a life sentence and the other suffering a terrible overdose.

This came as Teddy learned his fate after confessing to ‘murdering’ Okie. Distraught at hearing his dad’s life sentence, Harry returned to Walford, where he resorted to drugs again.

But what does this mean for actors Roland Manookian and Elijah Holloway?

Here’s what happened in EastEnders tonight… and what comes next.

Harry overdosed as Teddy was sentenced in EastEnders tonight

As the soap continued tonight, George and Gina managed to track down missing Harry. They convinced him to attend Teddy’s trial, which had already gotten underway with Nicola, Zack and Barney in the audience.

Harry arrived at the scene just in time for Teddy’s sentencing. He and the family were horrified as the judge sentenced Teddy to life behind bars – 20 years! – for murdering Okie.

Back on Albert Square, as Barney packed his bags to move in with Zack, Harry resorted to drugs again. Growing worried about Harry, Gina found him at The Arches, where he was passed out and seemingly struggling to breathe.

She quickly realised that he’d suffered another overdose. Will Harry survive his latest brush with death?

Are Harry and Teddy leaving EastEnders?

Earlier this week, the soap confirmed that actor Roland Manookian will be departing his role after only 18 months on Albert Square. A spokesperson for the BBC told The Sun: “We can confirm Roland will be leaving EastEnders this year, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

It looks as though that’s Teddy’s fate sealed, then.

As for Harry, EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow (Thursday, December 11) reveal that Nicola and Jack jump to action when Gina raises the alarm. It seems as though he pulls through too, as he’s still very much alive and well in Christmas spoilers for the weeks ahead.

