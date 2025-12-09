18 festive EastEnders spoilers: Zoe’s shock discovery, Nigel faces his Christmas past and Max’s New Year flashforward

Zoe makes a shocking discovery as Christmas dawns on Walford in EastEnders spoilers for the festive period. With the search for her stalker (and long-lost son!) continuing, Zoe is alarmed when she makes an unexpected discovery.

But what has Zoe found now?

Meanwhile, Nigel meets with faces from the past as his dementia symptoms intensify, while Max Branning becomes subject to a flashforward episode on New Year’s Day.

Meanwhile, Harry seeks violent revenge against Ravi, Zack feels jealous, and the Brannings prepare for baby Jimmy’s Christening.

Read our festive EastEnders spoilers for the weeks ahead below.

Julie and Nigel take to the stage as he shows off his Christmas film (Credit: BBC)

1. Nigel grows emotional as Phil and Julie argue in EastEnders spoilers

With Phil and Julie divided over Nigel’s future, the Albert Square locals gather for the premiere of his festive film. As Julie and Nigel take to the stage, Nigel becomes distracted by the sight of a bruise on Julie’s face.

Realising that he must have struck Julie, an upset Nigel runs away.

Phil and Nigel set off in pursuit, but it’s not long before they start arguing again. Nigel overhears their stern words, and confronts the pair, before fleeing again.

Pat’s back… kind of (Credit: BBC)

2. Nigel’s ghosts of Christmas past

Nigel takes refuge in The Vic, where his dementia symptoms take hold. There, he’s visited by several faces from his own past, including Barry and Pat Evans.

Outside, Phil and Julie continue their search for Nigel.

Phil and Nigel launch their search for Nigel (Credit: BBC)

3. Nigel’s future is decided in EastEnders spoilers

Phil returns to the community centre, and orders the gathered audience to leave. Left alone, he realises what must be done about Nigel.

Afterwards, he goes to The Vic, where he and Julie find Nigel. Realising that they need help with his care, Phil shares a tender heart-to-heart with Nigel.

Nigel and the Mitchells celebrate Christmas (Credit: BBC)

4. Christmas falls on Albert Square

The next day, Julie, Phil and Sam try to rally around Nigel. However, it soon becomes clear that he doesn’t remember the events of last night.

Inspired by Nigel, Phil and Sam share a warm talk about the importance of family. As Christmas day falls in the Square, Nigel puts plans into place to make it a special one.

Max continues to rub his family the wrong way (Credit: BBC)

5. Max’s return continues to wreak havoc in EastEnders spoilers

In the aftermath of a massive secret being revealed, Max vents his frustrations. As Lauren and Jack try to support Max, they manage to talk him out of acting irrationally.

However, their attempts to cool Max down are scuppered when Max – on the advice of Zoe – makes a decision he may come to regret.

The next day, Max’s actions make him an enemy of both friends and neighbours. He tries to put things right with Oscar, but is distracted by Linda, who he tries to build bridges with.

Meanwhile, Oscar drowns his sorrows alone before joining the rest of the family at the carol concert. Simmering with resentment at his dad, Oscar reveals a shocking revelation which threatens to derail Christmas with the Brannings.

Max makes Christmas all about him again (Credit: BBC)

6. Max ruins Christmas

As the Brannings and the Beales sit down for Christmas dinner, things get off to a sticky start when Cindy arrives. Ian and Peter try to keep her away from Max, but offend her by telling her that she’s not welcome at dinner.

As dinner begins, Max is still stewing over Oscar’s revelation… and chaos soon ensues.

Anthony’s acting like a Grinch (Credit: BBC)

7. Anthony sparks concern EastEnders spoilers

The Truemans remain worried by Anthony’s touchy behaviour. Patrick and Chelsea attempt to cheer him up on his first Christmas away from his family, but he makes clear that he’s not in the Christmassy mood.

What’s Anthony hiding?

Zoe discovers some alarming information (Credit: BBC)

8. Zoe makes a shocking discovery in EastEnders spoilers

The family attempt to distract Zoe from her continued stalker fears so that they can celebrate Christmas together. However, Kat is stunned when she finds Sam in The Vic, and demands to know if she’s been stalking Zoe.

However, Sam instead reveals that she has cancer, and is looking for support from Zack. As Kat and Alfie head to the carol concert in the Square, Zoe makes a shocking discovery.

What has Zoe found?

Kat’s Christmas plans soon fall apart (Credit: BBC)

9. Kat empties The Vic in EastEnders spoilers

As Christmas Day falls on Albert Square, the Slaters plan to celebrate Christmas as a family. Meanwhile, Zoe is on tenterhooks following her discovery the night before.

Community dinner at The Vic gets off to a rocky start when the Slaters argue with another family after a certain truth is revealed. As tensions boil over, a frustrated Kat clears everyone out of the pub in an attempt to protect her daughter.

As a worrying situation escalates, there are catastrophic consequences for all involved.

Zack’s still got feelings for Vicki (Credit: BBC)

10. Zack grows jealous of Vicki and Ross

In the café, Zack overhears Ross asking Vicki if he can move back home. With things tense between everyone involved, Vicki attempts to cut the tension by giving Zack advice on a gift idea for Barney.

Later, it soon becomes clear that Elsewhere, it’s clear Zack still has feelings for Vicki… vibes which Barney soon picks up on.

With The Vic off-limits due to the events of community dinner, Zack invites everyone back home in an attempt to save Christmas.

It’s not Christmas in Walford unless the police are called (Credit: BBC)

11. The police are called

In the wake of Christmas Day, police officers swarm Albert Square. With shocking secrets exposed, and more questions than answers, those in the midst of the drama struggle to see a way forward…

Lauren tries to tell Max that he’s not welcome at the Christening (Credit: BBC)

12. Max is out in the cold

Following the events of Christmas, Lauren and Peter put on a brave face to celebrate Jimmy’s christening. Lauren and Peter are worried about the prospect of Cindy and Max meeting… and decide to uninvite Max, due to his behaviour at Christmas.

However, Lauren has second thoughts when Max buys Jimmy a thoughtful gift and appears upset at the prospect of not being involved. Feeling for her dad, Lauren invites him against Peter’s wishes.

News soon reaches Cindy, who refuses to go if Max will be in attendance. But when Jack drops another bombshell, Max finds himself uninvited once more.

Max crashes Jimmy’s christening (Credit: BBC)

13. Max crashes the christening

Still Max ignores Lauren’s warning, and heads to the Church anyway. With the congregation gathered, jaws drop when Max walks in… and a brutal confrontation ensues between him and Cindy.

What has Max done now?

Max tries to make things right with Oscar (Credit: BBC)

14. Max tries to make amends

After the christening, Oscar attempts to give Max a pep talk to right his wrongs. However, moody Max isn’t in the mood for advice, and heads to Harry’s Barn to drown his sorrows.

At Harry’s Barn, another resident attempts to guide Max, but he snaps back and upsets them in the process. Having watched the entire sorry affair, Nicola delivers Max some home truths about his behaviour, and he heads out into the night in an attempt to right his wrongs.

Later, Max asks Oscar for help to set up a secret meeting with Lauren in The Vic, which he reluctantly accepts.

Lauren fumes at her dad for his actions, and for using Oscar to get her to meet him.

Harry’s back! (Credit: BBC)

15. Harry’s got a vendetta against Ravi in EastEnders spoilers

Harry arrives home much to the delight of Gina, but is heartbroken when he tells her that he needs to put their relationship on hold. No, he’s more interested in revenge on Ravi, who has also returned to Walford.

Kojo’s happy to see Harry back in town, but isn’t happy to hear about his plans for revenge. Later, Harry tries to convince Barney to move back home, but his brother makes it clear that he’s perfectly happy staying at Zack’s.

On the Square, Harry bumps into Ravi, where he vents his frustration and anger.

Phil accidentally sets Harry on a terrible path (Credit: BBC)

16. Harry prepares to strike

Afterwards, Harry starts work back at The Arches. Seeing how Harry’s still struggling, Phil gives Harry some words of advice.

However, Harry misconstrues what Phil has said, taking it as confirmation that he should seek revenge. Later, Nicola is shocked when she sees Harry about to jump Ravi from behind.

Will Harry go through with his attack on Ravi?

Confused Nigel mistakes Honey for another (Credit: BBC)

17. Nigel takes a shine to Honey

As Phil and Julie look at care homes, Honey and Billy look after Nigel. However, Nigel mistakes Honey for Julie – and attempts to flirt with her while a bemused Billy looks on.

What does the future hold for Max? (Credit: BBC)

18. Max’s New Year flashforward

On New Year’s Day, a shocking flashforward catches up with Max Branning exactly one year later, on January 1, 2027. As Max as his family become embroiled in a shocking turn of events, the Branning patriarch takes centre stage.

But what has happened? And what does this mean for Max and his family?

