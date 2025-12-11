What happens next as Jasmine returns to EastEnders

EastEnders aired the surprise return of Jasmine Fisher to Walford this evening (Thursday, December 11), just as Oscar celebrated his eighteenth birthday party at The Albert. Mysterious Jasmine has been missing since attacking Cindy last month, putting her in hospital.

This sparked fears that Jasmine’s working with the Ford crime family – Cindy’s enemies, after she informed on their boss, Jackie, in exchange for her freedom.

Since Jasmine’s exit, smitten Oscar has been trying to move on, although he clearly remains infatuated. But what is it that’s brought Jasmine back to Walford?

Here’s what happened in EastEnders tonight – and what happens next.

Jasmine returned to Albert Square in EastEnders tonight

As the episode began, Lauren revealed her surprise birthday party for Oscar at The Albert. Grateful Oscar’s birthday cheer was but a front for his broken heart though, and not even flirting with a fellow partygoer could shift his thoughts of Jasmine.

Outside, Oscar was enjoying a quiet moment alone when Jasmine suddenly returned. He was shocked to see her, looking panicked and somewhat frazzled.

“You’ve got to help me!” she gasped, leaving Oscar – for once – at a loss for words.

What trouble has Jasmine gotten herself into this time?

Jasmine’s Ford connection exposed in EastEnders spoilers for next week

As the story continues next week, Cindy and the Beales are shocked to see Jasmine return to the family household. Seeing Jasmine again for the first time since her attack, a terrified Cindy flees.

Meanwhile, Ian calls the police. As officers question her, Jasmine finally reveals whether or not she’s connected to the Ford clan.

The drama continues afterwards as Oscar, frustrated by Jasmine’s continued evasiveness, ends things between them. Again.

However, Jasmine’s at Oscar’s side when he rushes into a house fire to save Zoe Slater, joining him and the family at the hospital in the aftermath.

Can Oscar and Jasmine work things out?

