EastEnders: Anthony is in his ‘dark’ era… and fans are here for it

EastEnders fans have had a change of opinion on Anthony Trueman this week, as he exposed Howie for his recent crimes. Learning that Howie had stolen Penny’s ring and blackmailed the Branning siblings, Anthony was determined to bring his rival down as the week began.

However, they appeared to be at a stalemate when Howie turned the tables – finding out that Anthony’s ex-wife, Sophie, had taken out a restraining order against the Doctor.

But all bets were off when Howie reneged on his promise of silence, telling Kim about the restraining order. Fuming, Anthony plotted his revenge.

And what better time and place to humiliate Howie than at his own engagement party? Dramatic scenes! And, to many, Anthony’s best since returning to the soap.

Anthony gave Howie both barrels (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans full of praise for ‘hilarious’ Anthony

In the wake of last night’s episode (Thursday, December 4), viewers had opinions on ‘unhinged’ Anthony. While fans had previously expressed dismay at the character’s recent spate of ‘creepy’ behaviour, party pooping Anthony had some suffering a change of opinion.

“This dark Anthony is so camp, it’s hilarious. He’s unhinged and I can’t wait to see what else he’s going to get up to,” commented one viewer on X.

“Ok I don’t rlly like Anthony but he did eat that speech,” said another.

“ANTHONY in da house!!!!” praised another.

A third echoed: “I like this Anthony he’s not boring anymore.”

Are you a fan of the all-new ‘dark’ Anthony?

Kat tells Anthony to keep away from Zoe (Credit: BBC)

Kat issues a warning in next week’s spoilers

As the soap continues next week, Kim mourns the collapse of her relationship. Meanwhile, Anthony is furious when he learns that Patrick has spoken to his ex-wife, and turns on his dad.

After learning about how things ended with his marriage, Kat warns Anthony to stay away from Zoe.

Later, she also tells Zoe to keep her distance from Anthony.

Will either Zoe or Anthony listen to reason?

Read more: EastEnders star James Bye weighs in on ‘unfair’ Strictly ‘advantage’ row