EastEnders fans baffled by huge ‘plot hole’ in fire scenes

Fans of EastEnders have grown confused by scenes which aired in the aftermath of a fire in Walford, as Oscar Branning was hospitalised after rescuing Zoe Slater from a burning building. The fire, which occurred on Tuesday’s episode, seemed to be the latest move by Zoe’s stalker, locking her inside as the blaze took hold.

Oscar, meanwhile, had been lurking nearby when he overheard Zoe’s cries for help… heroically rushing in to save her.

Zoe became trapped as he stalker struck again (Credit: BBC)

Oscar to the rescue

Dragging Zoe out onto the street, Oscar managed a quick quip before succumbing to smoke inhalation. The family rushed him to hospital, where Max arrived, and quickly took charge.

Thankfully, Oscar pulled through, and returned to Albert Square yesterday (Wednesday, December 17), as a vicious confrontation took place between Max and Ian. During the ensuing argument, Lauren was forced to admit that she’d stolen the charity money.

Dramatic scenes – but there was something about these scenes which didn’t make sense to some.

Max was there for his son for once (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers point out huge ‘plot hole’ in fire scenes

In the wake of this week’s episodes, fans shared their thoughts on recent scenes. And many were baffled by Oscar’s hospitalisation when it had been Zoe who was caught in the blaze (if that’s what you want to call a rather small teddy bear fire).

“So Zoe was in the fire 10m or so longer than Oscar but shes fine and Oscars in hospital? Make it make sense eh,” wrote one fan on X.

“Are you telling me a bunch of papers on fire sent Oscar in hospital but ZOE is fine walking around?” asked another.

A third said: “So Zoe was in the fire longer than Oscar but he’s in the coma???”

“What’s up with eastenders and putting the wrong people in an ambulance? Jasmine got hit by the car but Gina was hospitalised. And now Oscar is in hospital when Zoe was in the fire for longer,” said a fourth.

Make it make sense indeed!

