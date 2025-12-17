Everything that happens next as Lauren’s charity money theft is exposed

Lauren Branning’s theft of the charity money was exposed in EastEnders tonight (Wednesday, December 17) as she was forced to come clean to Peter and her family. Viewers will remember that a desperate Lauren stole the cash to fund a medical procedure to help baby Jimmy… a procedure which turned out to be a scam.

With Peter aware that the money’s gone missing, a suspicious Max soon begins sniffing around. And, after noticing how close Ian and Lauren have grown in his absence, soon theorises that Ian stole it – and started the fire – as an insurance scheme.

Backed into a corner, Lauren was forced to admit the truth. But what happens next?

It wasn’t long before Max was causing a scene again (Credit: BBC)

Max confronted Ian over the fire

As his return to Walford continued, Max waited at Oscar’s side as he recovered in hospital from the fire. He soon grew suspicious over recent events – namely, the missing charity money, and Laurena and Ian suddenly becoming inseparable.

Returning to Albert Square with Oscar and the family, Max headed across the street to pay a visit to his old flame Linda. Oblivious to Annie (and her shock of red hair), he asked Linda for a room at the newly-established Peacock Palace.

The pair then headed to The Albert, where she filled him in on everything (well, not everything) that had happened over the past five years. He revealed that he planned to stick around, even revealing that he hoped to bring Abi Jr. (currently staying with ex-wife Tanya) back to Walford when he was all set up.

Afterwards, still suspicious about the fire, Max headed back to the scene of the fire, where he confided in Jack that something was amiss. He was convinced that Ian had started the fire as some kind of insurance scam.

And, at The Vic, an ugly confrontation took place. Max accused Ian of stealing the charity money and starting the fire.

And, as he began throttling his former rival, Lauren was forced to admit that she’d stolen the money.

Lauren blurted out the truth (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow: All the fallout as Lauren admits she stole the charity money

As the soap continues tomorrow (Thursday, December 18), the Beales and the Brannings reel in shock from Lauren’s admission. Max, still set on being there for his children, steps up in support of Lauren.

But how will Peter and the family react to news that she stole the money? Will Max ignore another crime on the behalf of his family? And can Ian and Max settle their differences?

Whatever happens, it seems as though the families attempt to move forward in time for Christmas – with next week’s spoilers revealing that an awkward Christmas dinner between Max, Ian and his children is on the cards.

