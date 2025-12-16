Oscar and Jasmine in danger as they’re trapped in a terrible blaze in early EastEnders release

WARNING: The below article is full of huge spoilers for EastEnders tonight, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to play on terrestrial television – as Zoe and Oscar are endangered by a deadly fire.

Zoe and Oscar find themselves in grave danger in today’s EastEnders (airing Tuesday, December 16), when they’re trapped in a raging house fire. With Zoe stuck inside, Oscar risks his own life to save Zoe – rushing into the house.

Will Oscar be able to save Zoe? And who started the deadly blaze anyway?

Zoe’s targeted in an arson attack (Credit: BBC)

Zoe and Oscar in fire danger as her stalker strikes again in EastEnders today

When the story resumes today, the police release Jasmine without charge. She meets Oscar outside, and he accompanies her back to Walford, where they hope to make things right with his family… unaware that she’s still harbouring a terrible secret.

However, Jasmine’s continued elusiveness leaves Oscar frustrated. And, as their reunion with the family results in another argument, he ends their relationship.

Later, Zoe is home alone when she smells smoke inside Lauren and Peter’s house. She heads into one of the bedrooms to investigate, where she finds a teddy bear on fire, and the blaze only growing.

Just then, someone slams the door behind her, trapping Zoe inside.

Oscar plays hero (Credit: BBC)

Max Branning returns as Oscar is rushed to hospital

Outside, Zoe’s cries for help alert Oscar to the fire. He rushes into the house, and breaks down the door.

As Amy raises the alarm at The Vic, the Walford residents rush out to see Oscar rescue Zoe from the fire. Kat and Zoe immediately begin pointing fingers, blaming Jean for the fire.

However, Jean has an airtight alibi – she was with Alfie all day. And what about Jasmine? The Brannings accuse her too, although she insists she’d never do anything to hurt Oscar.

As the family continue to bicker at the hospital, they’re shocked by a sudden arrival… Max Branning is back! Again.

