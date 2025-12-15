Fireworks at the dinner table as Michelle Collins teases ‘explosive’ EastEnders Christmas

EastEnders star Michelle Collins has teased an ‘explosive’ Christmas for the Beales and the Brannings this year, as a showdown looms between Cindy Beale and Max Branning. Michelle hinted at the soap’s future as she and co-star Adam Woodyatt appeared on Scott Mills’ breakfast show today (Monday, December 15), where they were quizzed about the next few weeks in soapdom.

In doing so, the actors also promised that Ian and Cindy will play a big part in Max’s upcoming flashforward episode.

What’s coming up on EastEnders this month?

Max’s arrival at Christmas leaves Cindy out in the cold (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders stars tease ‘fireworks’ on Christmas Day

Sitting down to chat with host Scott Mills, Michelle and Adam teased this year’s Christmas episodes. When asked whether ‘fireworks’ will be flying on Christmas Day, Michell teased: “Absolutely. Yes.”

Sharing a bit more, Michelle revealed: “Cindy’s been away, but Cindy comes back… and it becomes a little bit explosive.”

EastEnders spoilers for Christmas Day have already revealed that Max joins the Brannings and the Beales for Christmas Day. Cindy, meanwhile, finds herself an outcast as the families attempt to keep her and Max apart for as long as possible.

And, with baby Jimmy’s christening also on the horizon for the families, the stage is set for EastEnders’ imminent Max Branning flashforward.

A special flashforward will follow Max on New Year’s Day (Credit: BBC)

Michelle Collins and Adam Woodyatt share details of ‘brave’ flashforward

When questioned about the soap’s upcoming flashforward episode, Adam hinted that even he and Michelle were in the dark as to what its events mean.

“We were all out on the lot filming, and in the studio,” Adam revealed. “And you’re literally thinking, ‘why am I looking at this person?'”

He added: “We’re going to go on a journey like the viewers over the next year and find out how we’ve ended up at this point.”

Michelle agreed, telling Scott: “Doing a scene and you don’t know why you’re doing it. Very odd. It’s going to be amazing… It’s a brave move to do.”

The precise details of Max’s flashforward remain unknown (even, it seems to the stars). What we do know, however, is that Scott Mills will have a part to play in it too.

“I am part of the New Year EastEnders,” Scott revealed. He then hinted that his role would be voice only. Someone listening to his show on New Year’s Day 2027, perhaps?

Tune in to Max’s very special flashforward episode to find out!

