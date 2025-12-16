What happens next as Max Branning returned in EastEnders tonight

EastEnders revealed the return of Max Branning tonight (Tuesday, December 16), as he arrived back in Walford… again. Max’s unexpected return came as Oscar risked his life to save Zoe Slater from a deadly housefire, started by (what seemed to be) her stalker.

Thankfully, both survived the fire and, as the family rushed Oscar to the hospital, his father arrived back on the scene.

But what brings Max back to Walford? And who started the fire anyway?

Zoe became trapped in a blaze as her stalker struck again (Credit: BBC)

Zoe and Oscar in danger

As the episode began, the police released Jasmine without charge. They had no evidence that she’d attacked Cindy, and could do nothing with her claims that Zoe is her mother.

Returning to Albert Square, Oscar was determined to build bridges between Jasmine and his family, and brought her home to explain herself. This didn’t go particularly well though and, frustrated by Jasmine’s continued secrecy, he called off their relationship.

Meanwhile, back at Peter and Lauren’s, Zoe was surprised to smell fire coming from one of the bedrooms. She walked in to find a teddy bear ablaze, and the fire beginning to take hold.

And, before she could exit, someone locked the door behind her.

The proverbial bad penny returns (Credit: BBC)

Max Branning returned as a fire broke out in EastEnders tonight

Outside the house, Oscar heard Zoe’s cries for help, and rushed inside to save her from the fire. He managed to break the bedroom door down, pulling Zoe from the burning building.

As Amy raised the alarm, the residents of Walford rushed out of The Vic to see Oscar and Zoe emerge from the smoke and the flames.

As the family arrived at the hospital with Oscar, they were attempting to rid themselves of Jasmine when the argument was interrupted by another arrival… Max Branning, who demanded to know what had happened to his son.

Max grows suspicious as Oscar recovers in hospital (Credit: BBC)

Max sets the cat among the pigeons in EastEnders spoilers

Max waits at Oscar’s side as he recovers in EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow (Wednesday, December 17). He soon grows suspicious when he sees how uncharacteristically close Ian and Lauren have grown in his absence.

Back on Albert Square, Linda panicks when she sees Max strutting the streets of Walford again. With the truth about little Annie looming over them both, Max and Linda head for a drink at The Albert.

Afterwards, he heads to The Vic, where things gets ugly when Max shares his suspicions about Ian and Lauren for all to hear.

