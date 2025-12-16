EastEnders revealed that Jasmine is none other than Zoe’s daughter in EastEnders last night (Monday, December 15) as a major bombshell was dropped. Questioned by the police over attacking Cindy, Jasmine revealed that she’s not involved with the Fords – no, she’s Zoe’s long-lost daughter!

While this appeared to quash the popular fan theory that Jasmine’s a Ford, it served as confirmation of another.

But does it really make sense? Here are all the biggest questions we have about last night’s reveal.

Jasmine left Cindy for dead (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: All the questions which still need answering as Jasmine reveals she’s Zoe’s daughter

Why was Jasmine so obsessed with Cindy?

It’s not hard to see why everyone thinks Jasmine was targeting Cindy. After all, she’s been obsessed with her ever since arriving in Walford earlier this year.

And, for a while there, it was mutual, with Cindy enjoying the attention of her new protege. However, things soured between Cindy and Jasmine before too long, and she soon realised that Jasmine wasn’t who she seemed to be.

Learning that Jasmine had been lying about her identity (faking her right-to-work documentation), Cindy did some digging of her own. This resulted in their big showdown at the Albert… which left Cindy fighting for her life when Jasmine shoved her down a flight of stairs.

Was it all a misunderstanding? Or a not-very-subtle misdirect?

Who was behind the card and gift basket Jasmine received? (Credit: BBC)

Who is Jasmine working with?

Viewers were treated to a glimpse at Jasmine’s true motives when Nigel ran her and Gina over outside The Albert. As she drifted in and out of consciousness, Jasmine revealed that she was there in search of revenge; that somebody had to ‘pay’ for what they’d done.

As she recovered in hospital afterwards, fresh evidence emerged in the form of a gift basket from an unknown party.

“REST UP AND GET WELL SOON,” the card inside read. “NEED YOU BACK ON TOP FORM.”

Ominous stuff – and a message which lent credence to the theory that the Ford family had re-emerged. So if not the Fords, then whom?

Might Jasmine be working with her twin brother to torment their absentee mother? If so, why is he sending notes to his sister in the cadence of a literal gangster?

Jasmine and Zoe have never actually shared a scene (Credit: BBC)

Why have Jasmine and Zoe never interacted?

Zoe made her full-time return back in September, shortly before Jasmine’s arrival in Walford. Since then, the pair have appeared together roughly once… during a scene in which Jasmine clashed with the Slaters over their not paying for drinks in The Albert.

Granted, she may be playing it cool so as to avoid suspicion (presuming she’s also stalking Zoe), but to not have them even interact once doesn’t ring true.

Ultimately, it smacks of the writers trying to throw viewers off the scent by keeping them apart for as long as possible.

So that’s how she found Zoe (Credit: BBC)

How did she manage to find Zoe?

News of Zoe’s shooting made the front page on September 15. Seven days later, and Jasmine arrived in Walford.

If we’re to believe this sequence of events, Jasmine (and perhaps her brother) saw the news, connected the dots, and (a) realised that this was the same Zoe Slater who abandoned them in a hospital as children, and (b) dropped everything to find and harass her with less than a week’s notice.

