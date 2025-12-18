Nigel turns violent as his dementia worsens in advance EastEnders release

WARNING: The below article is full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer already, but has not yet played on BBC One – as Nigel turns violent when his dementia symptoms worsen.

Nigel gets violent with Julie in EastEnders today (Thursday, December 18), striking his wife as his dementia symptoms drastically accelerate. This comes in the wake of yesterday’s visit to the doctor, where Julie was advised to put Nigel in a home.

Phil remains set against sending Nigel away – but can he continue to bury his head in the sand when Nigel hits his wife?

How long can Phil ignore the obvious? (Credit: BBC)

Julie in the firing line as Nigel Bates’ dementia worsens in EastEnders today

Julie and Phil continue to bicker over yesterday’s doctor’s appointment in EastEnders today. He insists that Nigel’s place is at home, while Julie is more open to what the doctor said.

Meanwhile, as they prepare for the premiere of his festive film, Nigel becomes upset when he can’t find his cufflinks. The family turn the house upside down searching for them, but Nigel sparks concern when he snaps at Lexi.

Julie attempts to calm Nigel down, but he reacts violently, elbowing her in the face. Later, as Julie nurses her bruised face, she brings up the idea of a nursing home with Phil again. However, he won’t hear of it, and shuts her down again.

Once Phil leaves the room, Julie opens her laptop and makes an enquiry with the nursing home. Is Nigel’s time in Walford at an end?

Nigel prepares for the premiere of his festive film (Credit: BBC)

Pat and Barry ‘return’ in next week’s spoilers

Nigel holds the premiere of his film in EastEnders next week, taking to the community centre stage with Julie as the excited residents of Walford gather around. However, when he notices the bruise on Julie’s face, Nigel realises that he was responsible, and flees.

Phil and Julie give chase, but soon begin arguing again. Nigel overhears their bickering, and confronts them both, before running away again.

He takes shelter at the closed Queen Vic, where his dementia symptoms begin to take hold. Struggling to decipher between past and present, Nigel imagines a series of conversations with past residents, including Barry and Pat Evans.

Meanwhile, after watching Nigel’s film, Phil comes to a sad realisation. How will Nigel react when Phil breaks the news that he and Julie are putting him in a nursing home?

