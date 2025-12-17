Max Branning sparks fresh hope for Tanya return in early EastEnders release

WARNING: The below piece is full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer already, but has yet to premiere on BBC One – as Max Branning sparks fresh hope for a Tanya return.

EastEnders viewers were imbued with fresh hope that fan favourite Tanya Branning might return to the soap after today’s early iPlayer release – in which Max shared a timely update on his ex-wife and granddaughter.

This comes as Max returned to Walford last night, arriving on Albert Square as son Oscar rushed into a blazing house fire to save Zoe Slater. As he catches up with his family (and a few former flames) in today’s episode, Max reveals what’s become of Tanya and Abi Jr.

Could the soap be setting up a Tanya return?

Fans have been clamouring for Tanya’s return to the soap (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Max reveals his future as return to Walford continues

As the soap continues tonight (Wednesday, December 17), Max is determined to support his children for once. As he stands vigil over Oscar’s beside after the fire, he grows convinced that something is going on between Lauren and Ian.

With Oscar given the all-clear, Max and the Brannings return to Albert Square. Max’s sudden return comes as a massive shock to his former lover, Linda, who quickly hides his secret daughter indoors.

Across the street, at The Albert, Max shares plans for his future – revealing that he hopes to stick around and make a life for himself and the kids.

He also shares what’s become of Abi Jr. She’s now living with Tanya – a decision which was apparently his granddaughter’s. Meanwhile, he continues to ignore phone calls from the woman herself (Tanya, not Abi).

But why is Tanya trying to reach her ex? And for what reason is he ignoring her calls?

Tanya departed Walford for the last time in 2018 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Tanya returning to EastEnders? Fans grow hopeful amid Max comeback

We had an inkling that Abi Jr was with her grandmother. Upon his (first) return earlier this year, Max revealed that little Abi (daughter of Abi Sr. and Steven Beale) was with his ex-wife – meaning either Tanya or Rainie.

Mystery solved!

Earlier this year, Oscar also shared how he’d become estranged from mum Tanya. She’d kicked him out after Fat Mike and his gang targeted the family in an arson attack. This led to Oscar’s arrival in Walford. The rest, as they say, is history.

To many, today’s episode came as confirmation that Tanya is headed back to EastEnders. As one fan put it: “TANYA DEFFO RETURNING. I CAN FEEL IT!”

“So, they’re bringing Tanya back?” asked another.

Would you like to see Tanya return to EastEnders?

Read more: Fireworks at the dinner table as Michelle Collins teases ‘explosive’ EastEnders Christmas