EastEnders fans full of praise for ‘phenomenal’ episode as old faces return for Nigel

EastEnders fans have heaped praise upon tonight’s episode (Tuesday, December 23) – in which a sick Nigel Bates was visited by a series of faces from Walford past. Nigel’s dementia symptoms have begun to worsen over the past week, resulting in him turning violent and having conversations with non-existent persons.

Fleeing from the screening of his festive film, Nigel took refuge in The Vic last night – which is when he was reunited with Walford icon Pat Evans. More spirits laid in wait as the soap continued tonight – including Barry Evans and ex-wife Debbie.

Here’s what happened in EastEnders tonight.

Nigel shared a dance with late wife Debbie in EastEnders tonight (Credit: BBC)

Pat, Barry and Debbie returned for Nigel in EastEnders tonight

Walking into The Vic, a confused Nigel pulled up a pew with Pat. They then watched as another face from the past – Barry Evans! – began crooning over the karaoke machine. Nigel joined Barry for a song before they too shared a drink at the bar.

As Nigel stressed over a missing Christmas present he’d bought for Debbie, he spotted a young Phil and Grant (Daniel Delaney and Teddy Jay), wrestling across the bar. Chatting with the younger counterparts of his friends, Nigel continued to stress about Debbie’s missing present.

And, talking of Debbie: as the mood shifted, so she too appeared in Nigel’s confused state. As he was reunited with his lost love, the pair shared a moving dance on the floor of The Vic.

Phil came to a heartbreaking realisation (Credit: BBC)

Phil decided on Nigel’s future

Snapping back to reality, Nigel reawakened to find Julie in his arms instead of Debbie. Growing confused, he became violent – cornering a terrified Julie. His anger only worsened when Phil arrived, coming at him with a bar stool.

Handing over Nigel’s Christmas gift to Julie, he returned to the community centre, where the film was still playing. After sending Alfie back to unlock the doors of The Vic, Phil kicked everyone out – taking their laughter at the film as mockery of Nigel.

Left alone with the film, Phil came to a sad realisation.

Meanwhile, back in The Vic, Julie opened her gift from Nigel. It was a heart-shaped locket, with the inscription ‘remember me. Remember us. Always,’ written on it.

Realising he’d been wrong about his promise to Nigel, Phil returned home. After apologising to Julie, he sat down and broke the news to Nigel that they’d be exploring care options.

As the pair shared a toastie on the bench in the Square, Nigel too agreed, giving Phil his blessing – whatever happens next.

Phil told Nigel that they’ll be looking at care homes (Credit: BBC)

Fans full of praise for ‘phenomenal’ special episode

As the episode aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on what had just transgressed. And many were in agreement that this one was an episode for the books.

“One of the most powerful episodes of EastEnders ever,” commented one fan on Reddit.

“Wow, that was the best episode of the year!!!!!!!!” said another.

A third agreed: “I’m absolutely sobbing that was incredibly powerful. Ben knocked it out of the park with this one.”

“Wow that was a phenomenal episode. Phil, Nigel and Julie all knocked it out of the park and it was amazing to see Pat and Barry again,” said a fourth.

Did Nigel’s special episode live up to all the hype?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: War breaks out between Max and Cindy as vengeful Harry targets Ravi