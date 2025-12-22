EastEnders: As Pat appears in Nigel’s time of need, his future in Walford is revealed tomorrow

Nigel came face-to-face with Pat Evans again in EastEnders tonight (Monday, December 22), as his dementia symptoms continued to worsen. With Phil and Julie still divided over what to do about Nigel, he grew upset after realising he’d hit her last week.

And, as the premiere of his film descended into chaos, Nigel fled, taking refuge behind the closed doors of The Vic.

He wasn’t alone in there – in his mind, at least. Walking in to find the pub packed with faces from his past, Nigel struggled to decipher between past and present… which is when he was reunited with old neighbour Pat.

Here’s everything that happened in EastEnders tonight…. and what happens when it returns tomorrow.

Nigel grew upset and hid out in The Vic (Credit: BBC)

Pat returned in Nigel’s time of need

As the episode began, Phil and Julie remained at loggerheads over Nigel’s care home debate. She was worried that Nigel might turn violent again, hurting her again… or someone else.

That evening, Lexi took charge at the community centre as the locals gathered to see Nigel’s film. Taking to the stage to introduce his film, Nigel soon grew confused and lost his place.

Matters worsened when he noticed Julie’s black eye, and realised that he had been responsible. As Phil and Julie rushed after him, Nigel overheard the pair arguing about the care home.

Telling them that he needed to be alone, Nigel ushered Julie and Phil indoors before trying to score himself a taxi from Pat and Barry’s firm. This, he was unsuccessful in – and so he walked into The Vic, where he came face-to-face with the one and only Pat Evans herself.

Nigel joins Barry in a spot of barryoke (Credit: BBC)

Barry and Pat return in EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow

Nigel’s trip down memory lane continues in EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow (Tuesday, December 23) when he also joins Barry for a spot of karaoke while Pat looks on. As Nigel struggles to decipher between past and present, Phil and Julie launch a search party outside.

Meanwhile, Phil, after being left alone with Nigel’s film, comes to a heartbreaking realisation about his friend’s future. He and Julie find Nigel in The Vic, where they prepare to break the news that they’ll have to seek further care as his dementia symptoms worsen.

How will Nigel react?

